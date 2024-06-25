Best Barbecue

Chef Raheem Sealey — you may know him from his days at Kyu — was inspired by a barbecue-filled visit to Austin to open Drinking Pig BBQ in North Miami. For the last four years, his drool-worthy barbecue has only been available at pop-ups like Smorgasburg and for a limited time at a location downtown. It has a closing time of "when we run out" because they always do. Drinking Pig serves moist and tender brisket, smoky wings, fall-off-the-bone ribs, and housemade sauces, complemented by classic barbecue sides like a gooey mac & cheese, collard greens with smoked chicken, beans, and, of course, a crunchy, tangy slaw. While there's a bit of a wait before we'll be graced with a permanent Drinking Pig, we swear, this barbecue is worth pursuing at popups forever. So, in the meantime, follow @drinkingpigbbq to order and keep abreast of the sneaky drops that promise exclusive items.