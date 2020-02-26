The Best Places to Buy and Develop Photographic Film in South Florida

It’s time to face the facts: The Instagram filters just aren’t cutting it anymore. In the age of digital photography, people are reaching for more old-school ways to capture a moment. The countless photo editing apps and the rise of the Instax Mini Polaroid camera have been hints that the culture is yearning to go back to the source: film photography.

Film photography’s appeal comes as it is the antithesis of iPhone and digital photography. With film, there is a limited number of shots on a roll. There’s no way to know the results until after development — once the moment has passed. Film’s novelty taps into a strange desire for something imperfect, especially in the age of the perfect Instagram photo. Photographers, Instagram users, and even celebrities have taken part in the film camera trend using everything from disposable and point-and-shoot 35mm cameras to the usual Polaroid.

The easiest film method is the Kodak disposable camera. Pick one up from a big box store, crank that sucker up, and drop it off at a photo lab at CVS or Walgreens once you’re done. In a week or two after the photo lab sends off the camera to a developing facility, you’ll have prints. This option is probably best for those looking for a quick fix, but if a more controlled, personal process is what you’re looking for, here are locations throughout South Florida that still develop and sell 35mm and medium-format film.

carouselstudios.com 3700 NE First Ct., Miami305-576-3686



Carousel Studios takes some of the trouble out of finding the right film camera and does it for you. The studio searches for used film cameras in good working condition and sells them to customers. It mostly stock 35mm, but on occasion, it receives medium format types.

coralcamera1.com 10427 NW 10th Ct., Coral Springs954-984-5700



Coral Camera and Computers sells some used film cameras but also repair them as well. Brands such as Olympus, Canon, Minolta, and Nikon are some of the possibilities that might be found in this Coral Springs shop. Although it’s a bit of a drive from Miami, if it is to fix a sentimental film camera, it might be worth it.

EXPAND Rolls of film developing. Photo courtesy of Randy Mitchel of Darkroom and Digital.

darkroomanddigital.com 331 NE 59th Ter., Miami305-532-2185



Darkroom and Digital Lab run color negatives in a dip-and-dunk processor, so nothing but chemicals touch the film. This differs from other methods such as roller transport, where the film travels through rubberized rollers, which might scratch or deposit dirt onto the film. It processes black-and-white film as well as medium format. Film costs $8.50 to $16.50 to develop at Darkroom.

pitmanphotosupply.com 14321 S Dixie Hwy., Miami305-256-9558



Pitman Photo Supply is a larger photography store with 35mm, medium-format, and even large-format film. For those who love the instant gratification of the Polaroid camera, Pitman sells the i-Type and 600 variety of the film. It also sells film cameras from time to time. The store charges between $7.65 and $19.99 for film development.

Pro-Lab of Pompano storefront. Photo courtesy of Robbin Vanhemel of Pro-Lab.

prolabofpompano.com 2651 E. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach954-785-4607



Pro Lab of Pompano develops and scans 35mm on to CDs as well as develops 120mm in house. The family-owned business has been in Pompano Beach since 1986. Although the location is not in the Miami area, it gives film lovers hope that a photo store can stay open for so many years when film photography is such a niche hobby. Pro Lab charges anywhere from $15 to $19.95 for film development.

A picture taken by Clarence Josey II developed by Thackers Film Lab. Photo by Clarence Josey II

thackersfilmlab.com 805 SE First Way, Deerfield Beach754-422-5601



Thackers Film Lab has a brand that the younger generation who are just getting into film will appreciate. The store sells a variety of film from well-known brands like Kodak and Ilford to experimental films, such as Kono, Revelog, and Psychedelic Blues, which are film stocks pre-exposed to have certain effects. Although the location may be a far drive for those in Miami, Thackers accepts film for development and print by mail. Film costs $8 to $10 to develop at Thackers.

Having your photos developed by a lab instead of having it shipped out functions as a learning experience. Lab workers can give tips and tricks as to where you went wrong or offer a solution for a problem you keep running into. If you’re in the market for a used film camera, talking to lab workers might point you in the right direction as to where to search, or they might know someone selling a hard-to-come-by film camera. Because very few film cameras are made new, a used one is easier to find and probably easier on the wallet.

Regardless of where you buy film or a camera, the process shouldn’t be taken too seriously. Film is fun: Its surprise factor gives it a bit of soul that just can't be found through digital photography or editing apps.