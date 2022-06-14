Adopt, Don't Shop: Where to Adopt Dogs in Miami-Dade and Broward

Broward County

100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida 345 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

877-506-8100

100plusabandoneddogsofevergladesflorida.org

Abandoned Pet Rescue Inc. 1137 NE Ninth Ave., Fort Lauderdale

954-728-9010

abandonedpetrescue.org

Adopt A Stray 11950 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines

954-966-8382

adoptastray.ws

Animal Rescue of South Florida 954-294-6214

animalrescuesouthflorida.org

Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Center 2400 SW 42nd St., Fort Lauderdale

954-359-1313

broward.org

Dachshund Rescue of South Florida dachshundrescuesouthflorida.com

Dogs Rule Rescue Group 954-358-3647

dogsrulerescue.org

Florida Humane Society 3870 N. Powerline Rd., Pompano Beach

954;974-6152

floridahumanesociety.org

Good Karma Pet Rescue 3100 NW 19th Ter., Pompano Beach

954-366-5396

goodkarmapetrescur.org

Humane Society of Broward County 2070 Griffin Rd., Fort Lauderdale

954-999-3977

humanebroward.com

Milos Dog Rescue 954-628-2175

milosdogrescue.com

Paws 2 Care Coalition Inc. 6219 Johnson St., Hollywood

paws2carecoalition.org

Pets in Distress of South Florida 954-472-8667

petsindistressfl.org

Saving Sage Animal Rescue Foundation 2875 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-530-1508

savingsagerescue.org

United Dog Rescue 331 E. Commercial Blvd., Oakland Park

954-371-0046

uniteddogrescue.org

United for Animals Rescue 366 S. State Road 7, Margate

954-761-6814

unitedforanimalsrescue.org

Miami-Dade County

Big Hearts for Big Dogs 12051 SW 131st Ave., Miami

239-200-1150

bigheartsbigdogs.com

Born Free Pet Shelter bornfreeshelter.org

Compassionate Pug Rescue compassionatepugrescue.com

Humane Society of Greater Miami 16101 W. Dixie Hwy., North Miami Beach

305-696-0800

humanesocietymiami.org

Hurricane Pets 786-999-8239

hurricanepetsrescue.org

Miami Animal Rescue 13313 SW 124th St., Miami

305-877-2880

miamianimalrescue.org

Miami-Dade Animal Services 3599 NW 79th Ave., Doral

305-468-5900

miamidade.gov

Pawsitive Beings Rescue Inc. 786-223-7352

pawsitivebeings.org

Paws 4 You Rescue 8717 SW 134th St., Miami

786-242-7377

paws4you.org

Rescue Paws 4 Furry Hearts 305-206-5977

rescuepaws4furryhearts.org

For any dog owner, their beloved pup will always take home the "Best in Show" prize.Still, plenty of people are looking to add a four-legged friend or, perhaps, another dog to brighten their household.Fortunately, in South Florida, plenty of organizations — spanning nonprofits to county-run operations — are working to connect would-be pet owners with their furry new best friend. In considering the groups listed below, note that most offer rotating or varied adoption events, rescue services, and/or wellness offerings. It's best to research an organization's website for current pup rosters and community happenings.Here's where to find Fido in South Florida — and remember: adopt, don't shop.The rescue organization focuses on Florida City, Homestead, Redland, and southeast Florida, with nonprofit services focused on bettering abandoned dogs, fostering, and adopting.The nonprofit rescue specializes in rescuing, sheltering, and ultimately finding new homes for abandoned and/or abused pets throughout South Florida.The nonprofit organization focuses on stray overpopulation with adoptions, animal hoarder rescues, and feral cat care.A nonprofit organization with regular volunteers specializing in fostering, adopting, and wellness services, including spaying and neutering, vaccinating, and microchipping.A county-run program with adoptions, lost-and-found services, foster care, surrender services, shelter, tag/vaccination services, and more.A nonprofit specializing in the rescue, fostering, and adoption of dachshunds in South Florida.A volunteer-led nonprofit organization primarily focused on rescuing dogs facing euthanasia, with adoption and fostering options.A nonprofit adoption facility focused on rescues and owner surrenders, with programming focused on education, spay/neuter, and disaster preparedness.Based in Fort Lauderdale with an adoption center in Pompano Beach, this nonprofit has foster, adoption, and volunteer opportunities.A nonprofit organization with a 33,000-square-foot Fort Lauderdale shelter offering pet adoptions, animal surrender coordination, and pet health services.All-breed nonprofit rescue with various community adoption and fostering opportunities.Focused on rescues, medical care, and adoption, this nonprofit organization has an adoption facility and regular community events.Operated by volunteers since 1994, the Davie-based nonprofit rescues abused/abandoned South Florida pets and works to find them new homes.A nonprofit with foster and adoption programs as well as animal-centric educational initiatives geared toward local youth, police departments, and more.Rescuing approximately 90 percent of its dogs from public shelters, this nonprofit has volunteer and adoption programs.A no-kill shelter and nonprofit offering rescues, an adoption center, and pet health remedies.A private nonprofit specializing in the adoption of larger dogs throughout South Florida.A no-kill nonprofit shelter and rescue with adoption and fostering events throughout South Florida.A nonprofit organization based in Miami with pug-centric events throughout the area. In addition to pugs for adoption, Compassionate Pug Rescue has surrender-related services.A nonprofit animal shelter, preventative clinic, and pet therapy service provider.A national organization focused on educating pet owners in disaster preparedness, fosters, and adoptions.A local nonprofit that rescues animals facing euthanasia with foster and adoption services.A county-run facility with adoption services, clinical offerings, lost and found capabilities, licensing, and vaccinations.A volunteer-driven, Miami-based nonprofit organization with an intimate selection of dogs for adoption.A nonprofit with an adoption house and various events throughout South Florida, as well as boarding, foster, and medical care services.Founded in 2015, it focused on rescues, adoptions, and aiding senior dogs in recovery.