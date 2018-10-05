The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Staying away from the beach this weekend? As red tide makes its way to South Florida, you'd be forgiven for seeking out alternatives while state politicians scramble to fix the mess they let happen in the first place.

If you're looking for a cheap night out, there are plenty of free options, including a concert by Julian Marley & the Uprising in the Design District and a Flaming Classics screening of Alfred Hitchcock's Rebecca. And if you were lucky enough to snag tickets before they sold out, Marlins Park's Taco & Beer Festival sounds like the tastiest way to spend a Saturday.

Here's a look at some of the best events happening in Miami over the next few days.

Nina Kraviz Photo by Paola Kudacki

Friday

Nina Kraviz isn't just a young female techno DJ. She's a trained dentist, beatmaker, singer, and producer who sparked a discussion about feminism, sexuality, and EDM in the video profile Between the Beats: Nina Kraviz. The Siberian-bred talent also has her own record label, Trip. A prolific tastemaker, she got her start as a budding international star at the Melbourne Red Bull Music Academy in 2006. Kraviz will spin a long way from her home in the tundra when she takes over Space's tropical terrace, a perfect spot to hear underground beats. 11 p.m. Friday, October 5, at Club Space, 34 NE 11 St., Miami; clubspace.com. Admission costs $10 to $50.

If you've been apartment hunting recently, you know that rent and the cost of living in Miami are skyrocketing. Those costs continue to escalate as wealthy developers invest in luxury apartments, malls, and parking garages in historically working-class neighborhoods. With money flowing into the city to protect those interests, the only hope for stopping the train of overdevelopment is an equal fight at the grassroots level. Looking to get involved? Miami's Smash the Slumlords Happy Hour is a good place to start. There will be wine and snacks, so make yourself at home as you brainstorm ways to keep Miami affordable. 5 p.m. Friday, October 5, at Center for Social Change, 2103 Coral Way., Miami; smash.miami. Admission is free.

After a summer hiatus, the Miami Design District Performance Series returns to Palm Court this Friday with a concert by Julian Marley and the Uprising. Chosen as New Times' Best Outdoor Concert Series of 2018, series brought the likes of Sheila E. and Jose Feliciano to the Design District earlier this year. Friday's performance kicks off a whole new season of performances including sets by Taylor Dayne, Thelma Houston, and Emily Estefan. Best of all, while the Design District is far from the most affordable neighborhood in Miami, these concerts are always free with help from the Knight Foundation. 6 p.m. Friday, October 5, at Palm Court, 3841 NE Second Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

The rivalry lives on. UM plays FSU this Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo by Devin Peppler

Saturday

Florida is a big state with plenty of great rivalries. One of the more contentious is college football's Florida State Seminoles versus the Miami Hurricanes. These two party schools with impressive sports teams will take the field at Hard Rock Stadium for a game filled with tomahawk chops and turnover chains. Buy your tickets now for one helluva Florida showdown. 3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 6, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; hardrockstadium.com. Admission starts at $156.

Teach your kids about other cultures while offering them entertainment and a platform for their own creativity at FUNDarte's Zun Zún Children's Fest. The event will include music from all over the Americas. There will be Afro-Caribbean rhythms, the vocal stylings of Grammy nominee Rita Rosa Ruesga, the gospel and jazz of Robbi Kumalo, and the indie-jazz tunes of Lucy Kalantari. It's the perfect way to occupy, educate, and entertain your little ones. 2 p.m. Saturday, October 6, at MDCA Mid-Stage Theatre, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; miamidadecountyauditorium.org. Admission costs $5-$20.

If you're into nature's magical glowing phenomenons, there's the aurora borealis and bioluminescence. And though you'd have to travel quite far for the former, the latter is on display at the Frost Museum of Science exhibition "Creatures of Light" this Saturday through April 21. Originally organized at New York's American Museum of Natural History, the exhibit will show you and the kids why and how these organisms create light. Presenting creatures ranging from fireflies to spooky sea denizens, this experience will be an illuminating one. 9:30 a.m. Saturday, October 6, at Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; frostscience.org. Admission costs $17 to $29; children aged 2 or younger and museum members get in free.



EXPAND Marlins Park Courtesy of Marlins Park

Did you know that before Prohibition, beer was the fifth-largest industry in the United States? In the past decade, long after Prohibition ended, microbreweries have bounced back and have plenty of unique flavored brews to show for it. Pair them with some of Miami's best tacos, and you have the Miami Taco & Beer Festival at Marlins Park. Don't miss out on this culinary fiesta where you can eat all the taco samples your 4 a.m. drunk self could dream of munching. Expect games, DJs, and vendors too. 6 p.m. Saturday, October 6, at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; miamitacobeerfest.com. Tickets are sold out.

Sunday



It's the Chronic — what? — cles of Narnia. Treat yourself to a "Lazy Sunday" when the Great American Read and South Florida PBS team up to present a free screening of The Chronicles of Narnia. Bring the family and relive the epic adventures of Lucy, Susan, Peter, and Edmund as they enter the magical world beyond the wardrobe and meet their friends Aslan and Mr. Tumnus. Just beware the temptation of those Turkish delights. 4 p.m. Sunday, October 7, at Miami Theater Center, 9806 NE 2nd Ave., Miami; mtcmiami.org. Admission is free.

EXPAND Drag artists Andro Gin, Ded Cooter, and Patent Pending have all performed at past Flaming Classics screenings. Photo courtesy of Flaming Classics

Flaming Classics has been merging outrageous drag performances with screenings of classic films for some time now, but the collective's October screenings are guaranteed to be among the series most unique programming. For the year's spookiest month, Flaming Classics will screen four films by the master of suspense himself, Alfred Hitchcock. The series kicks off this Sunday with a screening of the 1940 film Rebecca, and at this week's installment you can expect performances by Miss Toto and FKA Twink. Don't forget to keep your next few Sundays free for screenings of Rope, Stage Fright, and Psycho. You know that shower scene is begging for a drag reenactment. 8 p.m. Sunday, October 7, at Bill Cosford Cinema, 5030 Brunson Dr., Miami; cosfordcinema.com. Admission is free.

Sometimes you need a break from the humdrum. And if that time coincides with the 34th-annual Miami Carnival Parade and Concert, you're in a lot of luck. The event is an annual affair, the largest Carnival celebration in the States, and it goes down in the days leading up to Carnival in the gorgeous island nation of Trinidad. This Sunday, you can catch mas and steel bands, some of the most incredibly creative and sensual costumes imaginable, and Caribbean acts such as Kes de Band, Patrice Roberts, Shurwayne Winchester, and Teddyson John. 11 a.m. Sunday, October 7, at Fair Expo Center, 10901 Coral Way, Miami; miamibrowardcarnival.com. Tickets cost $30 for general admission and $100 for VIP.