The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

It's hot as hell outside, but for Miami's students, summer vacation is almost over. But that doesn't mean their fun has to come to an end, with exciting back-to-school events happening at HistoryMiami and CityPlace Doral this weekend. For the grown-ups, Popcorn Frights Film Festival returns for its fourth year, making a trek up to Broward this time around. Colombian band Bomba Estéreo plays the Fillmore on Saturday night, and you can get the party going at Dominican Heritage Night at Marlins Park.

Here's a look at some of the best events happening in Miami this weekend.

Friday

For a fourth consecutive year, the Popcorn Frights Film Festival is set to make you pee your pants. The fest, which screens more than 20 horror films over a weeklong stretch, attracted 400 attendees in 2016, its inaugural year. Last year, it attracted more than 6,000 fans to O Cinema's friendly confines. For 2018, the event is changing venues and heading north to Fort Lauderdale's Savor Cinema. Friday, August 10 through August 17 at Savor Cinema, 503 SE Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; popcornfrights.com. Tickets cost $12 per movie premiere and $99 for a festival badge.



The classic musical Cabaret is making its way to Area Stage Company in Coral Gables. The iconic piece, crafted by Fred Ebb and John Kander, follows Cliff, an American author in Berlin who falls in love with a singer, Sally. Amid a backdrop of a Nazi government takeover, the two adapt about as well as everything else around them, which is to say, imperfectly. If you're looking for some love and drama in your life, this is a must-do. Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 10 with showings through August 26, at Area Stage Company, 1560 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables; areastagecompany.com. Tickets cost $15 to $35.



There's never a shortage of cultural and dramatic pieces at Colony Theatre. And the Miami Beach staple's latest show is no exception. Sangre en el Diván tracks the life of psychiatrist Edmundo Chirinos, a very twisted and interesting historical figure. The piece made its debut in Caracas, Venezuela, in 2014 and stars Héctor Manrique, who also directs. 8 p.m. Friday, August 10 and Saturday, August 11 and 6 p.m. Sunday at Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; colonymb.org. Tickets cost $45 to $60.

Bomba Estéreo Courtesy photo

Saturday

Much like its first hit, "Fuego," Bomba Estéreo is pretty hot. The band from Bogotá, Colombia, makes its own kind of music by melding a variety of disparate sounds. The bandmates call their danceable grooves "psychedelic cumbia" and bring the party wherever they go, from Coachella to the Fillmore Miami Beach, where they'll perform Saturday night. The group is promoting its newest tropical recording, Amanecer, out on Sony. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, August 11 at Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Collins Ave., Miami; fillmoremb.com. Tickets start at $27.



The folks at the Wolfsonian call the museum's monthly party Second Shift "SoBe's best-kept nightlife secret for a shot of culture with your pregame." Well, the secret is out. If you've ever wanted to booze it up at one of Miami's snazziest museums, the Wolfsonian will host a Second Shift from 7 to 9 p.m. this Thursday. Enjoy throwback tunes, drink specials, and nicely priced snacks ($1 to $4) while perusing the gazillion eclectic artworks. 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, August 11 at the Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; wolfsonian.org. Admission is free.

Coral Gables Art Cinema recently wrapped up a retrospective of Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar's top ten greatest films. Now, another once-in-a-lifetime director returns to the art-house cinema's screen with The Birds, Alfred Hitchcock's terrifying 1963 classic. The screening is part of the theater's ongoing After Hours film series. 11:30 p.m. Saturday, August 11 at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $8.

EXPAND Flipside Kings Kien Quan Photography

Maybe you've heard of the Flipside Kings. They've been around since 1994 and are Miami's quintessential b-boy crew of artists, musicians, and educators. Each year, the group celebrates the broader hip-hop scene with Fam Fest, chock full of performances, workshops, tunes, and a fast-paced competition that you simply have to see to believe. 2 p.m. Saturday, August 11 at Miami Light Project, 404 NW 26th St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Two-day passes cost $30.

Lollapalooza wrapped up in Chicago last weekend, but if you're a Miami local, you know there's still Mack-A-Poolooza. Like Lolla, Mack-A-Poolooza happens every year and gives attendees a chance to catch multiple musical acts in one place. This year's lineup includes sets by Cheat Codes, Jonas Blue, Cash Cash, and Jack & Jack. 3:30 p.m. Saturday, August 11 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; fontainebleau.com. Tickets cost $50 to $89.



Do you dig destruction and powerful engines? Then be sure to grab tickets for one of the three Monster Jam rallies at BB&T Center this weekend. There will be two Saturday and one Sunday — and all will be very, very loud. Expect gigantic rides on huge wheels and plenty of testosterone. It's like Hot Wheels all grown up. Monster Jam has racing and freestyle competitions, but the real winner will be your inner child. 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, August 11 and 1 p.m. Sunday, August 12 at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets start at $20.



Did you know that the founding editor of the Huffington Post, Roy Sekoff, once tried to steal a tissue wet with Oprah's tears? He shares that tale and others — involving psychics, porn superstores, and Chevy Chase grabbing Sekoff's cojones at a funeral — in his new book, Lacks Self-Control: True Stories I Waited Until My Parents Died to Tell. The Coral Gables native is returning to his hometown to share his chisme from this well-titled book to a salivating local crowd. 7 p.m. Saturday, August 11 at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Remind the kids how fun learning can be at HIstoryMiami's Free Family Fun Day. Courtesy of HistoryMiami

Miami's students are heading back to school over the next few days, but they might have a little trouble adjusting after a summer of staying up late, playing video games, and days spent sitting poolside. HistoryMiami wants to remind the younger set just how exciting learning can be at their Free Family Fun Day. Kids will enjoy a scavenger hunt that promises to make Florida history come alive. As always, a tour of the museum's permanent exhibit, Tropical Dreams: A People’s History of South Florida, will be available to visitors. 10 a.m. Saturday, August 11 at HistoryMiami Museum, 101 W Flagler St., Miami; historymiami.org. Admission is free.



Are you a proud Dominican who loves baseball? Of course you are! Celebrate your heritage at Major League Baseball's Dominican Heritage Night. The Mets will play the Fish at Marlins Park this Saturday, all while you wave the flag of your beloved tropical nation. You can even get a Dominican heritage jersey if you pick up a ticket package. A portion of the proceeds will support the Dominican American National Foundation. Nothing goes together like Dominicans and baseball, so enjoy this night of pure pride. 7:10 p.m. Saturday, August 11 at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; mlb.com. Tickets cost $55.

Sunday

Getting your back-to-school shopping done while the kids are entertained? That's what parents call a win-win. This Sunday, the shops at CityPlace Doral will be packed with families picking up the essentials while they enjoy their last bit of summer fun at the End of Summer Family Bash. Enjoy face-painting, live music, arts and crafts, and even a Florida Panthers Video Game Truck, equipped with three PlayStation 4 consoles. 1 p.m. Sunday, August 12 at CityPlace Doral, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; cityplacedoral.com. Admission is free.

Think art is out of your realm of normal? Think again. Average Joe Sunday Market, an event produced by Yo Miami's Yuval Ofir, makes art not only accessible but also affordable to the average joe. The recurring event presents original artworks, prints, and other goods by artist vendors. If you bring friends who simply can't get into the art, there's usually live music, Ping-Pong, and old-school videogames to entertain them and local craft beer to lubricate their palates. Expect work from Ofir, Casey Waterman, and Susan Del Conte. 4 p.m. Sunday, August 12 at Yo Space, 294 NE 62nd St., #294, Miami; yo-miami.com. Admission is free.