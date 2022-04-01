Here's Your South Florida LGBTQ+ Event Guide for 2022

Miami Beach Pride

"Marisol and Warhol Take New York" at Pérez Art Museum Miami

Outshine Film Festival

"I Am What I Am: A Tribute to South Florida's Drag Pioneers"

The Mystery of Irma Vep at Island City Stage

Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival

Wynwood Pride

Celebrate Orgullo

The National LGBTQ Task Force Gala

SAVE Halloween Ball

If you're laboring under the misapprehension that South Florida's LGBTQ+ event calendar starts and ends the first week of April, you're so wrong. Miami Beach Pride is only the beginning of a jam-packed social calendar of queer events across South Florida.From film festivals to art exhibits, make room for the rainbow-hued events on the horizon.There's a lot to love about Miami Beach Pride. It takes place in April, so you don't have to make a Sophie's choice of which Pride event you want to go to. There are events at all times of day, whether you like sleeping in late or going out while the sun is still up. This year's festivities occur April 1-10, with highlights including the second-annual Legends Ball (April 7) and the VIP Beach Affair at Lummus Park (April 8). Of course, the main event people attend is the parade along Ocean Drive (April 10). Expect a return to the pre-pandemic days this year, with performances by Raye and Tai'Aysha.Premiering on April 15, "Marisol and Warhol Take Take New York" look at two influential figures at the dawn of the pop-art era in the early 1960s. The exhibit explores the parallel rises of Marisol and Andy Warhol during their early careers from 1960 to 1968. The exhibition showcases similar themes in the artists' works, as well as Warhol's queer-coded early paintings and Marisol's exploration of the female experience. In all, PAMM's exhibit offers a rare juxtaposition of two artists who share many similarities while also producing work profoundly different from each other.Featuring 45 international features and premieres, Outshine Film Festival returns from April 22 to May 1. The Miami edition of the festival opens with the comedy-dramaat the Black Archives History Lyric Theater on April 22. Other films on deck include romantic French comedy, Sundance Film Festival Audience award-winner, and Australian erotic romance. The festival closes out with Icelandic action comedyat the Sandrell Rivers Theater on May 1. Outshine will return later in the year with its Fort Lauderdale edition October 13-23.In honor of Pride month in June, History Fort Lauderdale presents "I Am What I Am: A Tribute to South Florida's Drag Pioneers." The exhibition kicks off on May 31 with a special celebration at the Galleria at Fort Lauderdale. Through images, videos, costumes, and artifacts, the show highlights six drag pioneers — Nikki Adams, Tiffany Arieagus, Cathy Craig, Daisy Deadpetals, Electra, and Latrice Royale. Best of all? It's a free interactive experience.Celebrating its tenth anniversary season, Island City Stage is devoted to telling LGBTQ+ stories on the stage. The Wilton Manors-based company is currently staging its production of Tennessee Williams'through April 17. However, it will return later this summer with. Directed by Andy Rogow, the Charles Ludlum play, which runs from June 9-July 10, is a campy send-up of gothic romance and horror films. The play only features two actors and quick costume changes.Coinciding with the June's Pride celebrations worldwide, the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival returns on June 18. The event is South Florida's oldest Pride parade, attracting over 35,000 spectators. While most Pride parades are free, Stone Pride asks for a $5 entry fee to cover the cost of security and help support its initiative all year long. Last year's event featured six stages, drag performances, live music, and more.Wynwood Pride is set to return on June 10-12 at a new location. The three-day event promises top-tier headliners, amazing drag performances, and international DJs. Also returning is Miss Toto's Funhouse, a vendor market, and a nonprofit community village. It's set to be Wynwood Pride's largest event to date. Past headliners include Charli XCX and Pablo Vittar, so there are high hopes that the event will book another marquee name.Since 2011, Celebrate Orgullo has been celebrating Pride with a focus on Latinx and indigenous people. It's set to return in October with music, art, dance, and theater. Back in 2011, cofounder Josue Santiago told New Times, "From our experience at the successful Miami Beach Pride, we noticed that, like the makeup of the mainstream community, a significant portion of attendees were Hispanic and most were interested in those things that they could identify with." Last year's event spanned 15 days, with a series of activations — from film screenings to a town hall — happening all over the city.The National LGBTQ Task Force, which is based both in Washington, D.C., and Miami Beach, works year-round to promote the advances of freedom, justice, and equality for LGBTQ+ people. On October 22, its annual gala returns where it will present the 2022 National Leadership Award and 2022 Eddy McIntyre Community Service Award to its honorees. Funds raised during the gala help educate elected officials and thought leaders on the need for nondiscrimination protections at the federal level. It also benefits the Miami Foundation's LGBTQ Community Fund, which distributes grants to local organizations serving the community."They're using me to get invited to gay Halloween so they can meet hot girls!" proclaimed Jenna Maroney on 30 Rock. Well, you don't have to wait to score an invite to South Florida's gayest Halloween event, SAVE's Halloween Ball. This year's date hasn't been announced, but expect it to fall on Halloween weekend. Last year's theme was "Under the Big Top," and featured drag performance and music until late in the night. There's always a costume contest, so you better look fierce if you expect to win. Of course, proceeds from the party benefit SAVE's mission of empowering South Florida's LGBTQ+ community.