The Ten Best Miami Spa Month 2021 Deals

The two-month promotion is presented by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau and runs until the end of August. This year’s price range for treatments starts at $109 and includes advanced treatments and experiences executed by wellness experts specializing in relaxation massages, body healing, and skincare.
Whether you want to indulge in a rubdown, renew your skin, or get a customized mani-pedi, waste no time and book time at one of the health and wellness sanctuaries listed in alphabetical order below. (Reservations are required, and the prices listed do not include tax or gratuity.)
Aquanox Spa at Trump International Beach Resort Miami18001 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach
305-692-5730
trumpmiami.com
This year, the spa inside the Trump International Beach Resort Miami is offering a massage menu featuring 50-minute signature options of Swedish relaxation ($109) and deep tissue ($139), which can be extended to 80 minutes ($199). There’s also a rose-petal facial including exfoliation and extraction to brighten and moisturizes skin for a younger-looking, more radiant complexion ($139) and an 80-minute anti-aging skin collagen to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles ($199). Guests have access to the spa’s steam, sauna, and relaxation rooms. Services also include access to swimming pools, private beach club, lounge chairs, umbrellas, and towels. Valet parking is complimentary. Specials are available daily through August 31.
Away Spa at W South Beach2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-938-3123
marriott.com
Housed on the fourth floor of the newly renovated W South Beach, this 9,540-square-foot wellness and beauty sanctuary features multiple treatment rooms with Bluetooth connection and a lush outdoor basking terrace, along with eucalyptus-infused steam showers. Experiences are available Sunday through Friday, including an 80-minute detox manicure and pedicure ritual that features a hydrating foot soak, a detoxifying mud mask, an indulging foot massage with earth stones, cuticle work, nail shape, and polish ($109). The spa’s detox facial is designed to unlock impurities with AHAs or a charcoal cooling mask and a customized selection of highly effective boosters ($139), while the 90-minute detox journey will leave you glowing after a dry body exfoliation, a Swedish massage, and a detox peel wrap ($199). Before or after your treatment, unwind with botanical seltzers, cocktails, and bites from a farm-to-table menu. Spa Month specials include complimentary valet and beach pass with an umbrella and beach chair.
Ciel Spa at SLS Brickell1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami
305-239-1340
sbe.com
At the SLS Brickell, Ciel Spa will showcase special 50-minute rituals through August. You can enjoy a "Soft Like Swedish" massage, combined with a hand scrub made with blend with Sicilian blood orange or lavender flowers, marigold petals, and Himalayan salt crystals for only $109, or transform your skin with a facial and sonic wave therapy treatment, which uses live probiotics and gentle sonic waves to enhance the production of collagen and elastin, smooth fine lines, and alleviate redness and breakouts while encouraging the skin’s natural regeneration process ($139). Guests will have access to the pool deck and state-of-the-art fitness center. Specials are offered Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Esencia4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-674-5585
edenrocmiamibeach.com
Take your wellness up a notch at the spa at the Eden Roc with the Nobu Miami Nagomi, an Asian-inspired signature treatment that lasts 105 minutes and combines a massage, facial cleansing, and body exfoliation with warm handmade herbal poultices and customized essential oils ($199). For couples, the spa offers a romantic and fun 60-minute “Muddy in Miami Body Painting and Bath,” a ritual featuring an aromatic bath, a pair of body brushes, and a detoxifying rhassoul clay for you to paint on one another in the privacy of an exclusive couple's villa. A bottle of chilled Champagne is included, and you can upgrade to a CBD bath soak for an additional $25 ($109). After a day at the beach, followed by lunch at the onsite eatery Malibu Farm and time spent at the spa's hydrotherapy circuit, which includes whirlpools, plunge pools, and sauna, you'll never want to leave. All treatments are offered daily and include complimentary valet and fitness-center access.
Exhale at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-200-130
exhalespa.com
This beachside sanctuary at the Loews adds a fitness class of your choice (barre, cardio, HIIT, or yoga) to each of its special head-to-toe offerings. The highlight is the "Glow Body Scrub Plus" therapy, a mix of dry brushing and body scrubbing techniques used in tandem to exfoliate and improve the skin while detoxifying the body and increasing circulation, followed by a rich application of antioxidant moisturizer ($139). The spa's customized deep-tissue therapeutic massage will relieve any pain associated with muscle knots, heavy physical activity, and everyday stress, and the Acupuncture Plus will provide relief and promote emotional and spiritual balance ($139 each). Spa Month guests have full access to the spa amenities, including jacuzzies, steam rooms, relaxation lounge, spa rooftop, and gym. Beach chairs are available for rent at $27 per chair and $27 per umbrella. The hotel valet service offers a discounted rate of $21.40 per day for spa guests.
K'alma Spa1144 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-534-5555
kalmaspas.com
This intimate spa at the Hotel Victor weaves the theme of healing crystals throughout its space. The welcoming staff includes two shamans, and holistic treatments are carried out in six treatment rooms, each themed according to individual crystals historically collected by Peruvian healers. There are nine Spa Month specials to choose from, including the "Pisco Sour With Sound Healing," which uses edible sugar-infused cinnamon, lemon, and pisco to scrub away impurities, complemented by sound healing to nourish your skin with a new vibration ($109); and the quinoa facial, a deep cleaning done with a homemade edible scrub that helps treat age spots, reduces fine lines and increases skin elasticity ($139). Another standout is the 90-minute Anallaw energy ritual, an aromatherapy massage with crystals to stimulate the seven chakras combined with a signature aromatherapy blend. Guests have access to a relaxation lounge, meditation room, and infrared sauna. Upon departure, you will be asked to write down a thought they want to release on a piece of paper and place it in a community bowl. These messages are then burnt in a ritual fire at the end of every month. Spa Month specials are available Sunday through Friday.
The Spa at Baia Beach Club1100 West Ave., Miami Beach
305-514-1950
baiabeachclubmiami.com
Revitalize inside and out at Baia Beach Club's spa, a 4,100-square-foot space where holistic treatments are performed in a soothingly nurturing and organic environment. Massage options include the "Ocean Waves" massage that targets relaxation and increased blood circulation ($109), and the "Hot and Cold," which uses a heated marine stone compress and cooling gels for contrast therapy to alleviate stress and ease aching muscles ($139). The "Baia Body" signature polish brings together dry skin brushing, a sea salt microscrub, and a moisturizing massage for a beautifying treatment that will leave you and your skin feeling brand new ($199). One glass of bubbly is included per treatment. Specials are available from Sunday through Friday.
The Spa at Carillon Miami6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
866-276-2226
carillonhotel.com
A multistory integrated wellness space surrounded by breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean, the Spa at Carillon Miami offers an extensive menu of treatments. For Spa Month, guests may choose a 50-minute massage, facial, or body treatment from its signature list for $139, or go for the hourlong traditional Chinese medicine consultation and acupuncture treatment, which includes a 15-minute comprehensive evaluation and a 45-minute acupuncture treatment with gua sha or cupping ($199). Guests enjoy complimentary valet and, for $25, access to the rooftop, adults-only saltwater pool and beach.
Tierra Santa at the Faena Miami Beach3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-534-8800
faena.com
It isn’t easy to decide which is the most pampering element at this luxe spa. At more than 22,000 square feet, the oceanfront Tierra Santa at the Faena combines timeless South American healing techniques and treatments with state-of-the-art technology. You'll emerge looking and feeling your best after services like the Tierra Santa manicure and pedicure and the intense moisturizing hair treatment and blow-dry ($109). The spa's signature "Sacred Warrior" therapy and meditation calls upon Swedish and Pranic healing techniques for its deeply nourishing and relaxing massage using virgin coconut oil ($199). In addition to a beach pass with a chair and umbrella, perks include the use of the wet spa's hammam, eucalyptus aromatherapy herbal steam, tepidarium of heated stone beds, and ice parlor. Specials available Sunday through Friday.
Valmont Spa at the Setai Miami Beach2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-520-6900
thesetaihotel.com
Asia's charms and Miami's extraordinary water views blend at this spa inside the chic Setai hotel. Take advantage of this month's promotion to enjoy the amenity-heavy beach when you book any of the special treatments, including the signature 50- or 80-minute Bali Fusion massage, which relieves the body via agile, graceful strokes and gentle, comforting movements ($139/$199 per person). A radiance skin polish ($109) and hydration facial to revitalize dull, tired skin are also offered ($139). Another great deal is the "Triple Fix," a package of facial cleanse, foot massage, and scalp massage ($139). Get to the hotel early to secure your spot by the beach. Specials available Monday through Thursday and are carried out in couples suites with an ocean view. Guests enjoying Spa Month treatments on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are invited to join the 8:30 a.m. complimentary beach yoga class. The valet costs $17.