Eyes on Miami: Ice Cube, DJ Khaled, Marcel Katz, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

August 2

The Spot Barbershop Dadeland Grand Opening Celebration: The Spot Barbershop celebrated its 11th shop grand opening with hosts Gianfranco Berardinelli, Rob Crosoli, and Lanzi at Downtown Dadeland.

World Red Eye

August 7

Camp Broadway Miami Q&A Session at Adrienne Arsht Center: Students from Camp Broadway Miami got a first-hand tour of the Adrienne Arsht Center’s Dorothea Green Theater in the Ziff Ballet Opera House.

Michael Bay and Ice Cube World Red Eye

August 8

Ice Cube, Michael B. Jordan, and Michael Bay at LIV: Legendary rapper, Ice Cube, showed LIV what real hip-hop music is as he took over the stage and performed his hit “Check Yo Self.”

World Red Eye

August 9

Cojelo Suave at Miami’s New Restaurant, La Mesa: Westchester’s food scene just leveled up. La Mesa restaurant is officially opening its doors offering a unique dining experience with good food and good times through a fusion of Miami’s most iconic food, handcrafted cocktails by Cocktail Cartel, a ventanita bakery experience, and a variety of live music.

Slushii World Red Eye

Slushii at E11even Fridays: Slushii was welcomed back to E11even on Friday night as the legendary DJ electrified the crowd when he performed an epic set.

DJ Khaled World Red Eye

August 10

DJ Khaled at Story Saturdays: DJ Khaled was welcomed back to Story for an epic night. Khaled took over the mic and performed his hit “Just Us.”

Marcel Katz World Red Eye

“Bleeding In Color” Art Exhibition Curated by Marcel Katz and Gelareh Mizrahi: The Art Plug and @marcelkatzart present “Bleeding In Color," an art exhibition featuring artists @tiagomagro, @jonathanryanharvey, @gabrielanoellestudio, and @jenlynnclay. Curated by @theartplug and @gelarehmizrahi, the artwork will be on display for a month at the Gelareh Mizrahi Store in Miami’s Design District. In addition to the exhibition, The Art Plug released a unique, handmade tie-dye hoodie.

World Red Eye

August 11

Summer Sweat Series at Eden Roc Miami Beach: Eden Roc Miami Beach celebrated the closing of the Summer Sweat Series in partnership with StayFit 305 powered by Reign.

World Red Eye

August 13

Miami Magazine’s 11th Annual To Live and Dine 2019 Benefiting Chapman Partnership at Miami Design District: Miami’s hottest chefs, foodies, and VIP’s gathered to experience the best of Miami’s culinary scene at the 11th annual “To Live & Dine” foodie fête celebrating Miami Magazine’s July/August Feast Issue at Miami Design District.