Eyes on Miami: Andy Cohen, Jen Ceballos, James Hype, and Others

Samir Guerrero, Wayne Jones, Laura Dominguez, Alex Fernandez, Marco Cochane, Anabel Llopis, and Paul Acosta

Marisa Toccin Lucas, Krista Rosenberg, Eilah Beavers, Jennifer Valoppi, Daniela Swaebe, Carol Iacovelli, and Suzy Buckley Woodward

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Darlene Pérez, Jorge M. Pérez, and Mayor Keith James

click to enlarge World Red Eye

Katie Nahat

Noreaga

Yulia Kronfeld, Elisa Davis, Jennifer Horev, Christina Ocampo, and Patricia Marci

click to enlarge World Red Eye

Kiki Berdugo

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

Andy Cohen and Kelly Blanco

Emilio Estefan, Craig Robins, Gloria Estefan, Chris Blackwell, Barbara Hulanicki, Marvin Ross Friedman, Adrienne Bon Haes, Angie Cohen, and Mayor Dan Gelber

Sofia Sanchez and Jen Ceballos

Daymond John

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

James Hype

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

DJ Stevie J and Rick Ross

Ian Asher

New TimesIn celebration of Miami Art Week, Lincoln Road proudly introduces "R-Evolution," a monumental 45-foot-tall kinetic sculpture weighing 32,000 pounds by artist Marco Cochrane.Women of Tomorrow's Rosé Day is an annual signature event in Miami and Palm Beach. The program aims to help at-risk girls in 119 public high schools in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.Bebito's has been bringing quality Cuban fare to Miami Beach since 2019, and now they've expanded to offer dinner — with some wine to pair. "Dinner was always in our plans, but unfortunately, opening a few weeks before the pandemic, we decided to hold off," shares Bebito's owner and local hospitality entrepreneur Jason Odio, the face behind popular Miami locales like Baby Jane, La Otra and Paraiso Estereo.The Vessel is a one-of-a-kind addition to Miami's event scene. The Vessel will be docked in the bay, setting itself apart against the Miami skyline. Enjoy handcrafted cocktails from the open bar and the beats of guest DJs.Chapman Partnership celebrated its annual Illuminations Gala with an evening of dining, dancing, and entertainment, honoring the donors and volunteers whose work is a shining light to the 3,000 men, women, and children whom Chapman Partnership serves annually.Pérez Art Museum Miami hosted the tenth-annual Art of the Party presented by Tiffany & Co., welcoming Miami's community of artists, philanthropists, civic leaders, and arts supporters for the museum's biggest fundraiser of the year.Spanx debuted its first-ever experiential pop-up in Miami in the Miami Design District.The Bass Miami Beach's young philanthropists group, Future Bass, held a conversation and dinner in honor of the artist Guillermo Garcia Cruz, hosted by the artist's gallery, Piero Atchugarry.In the midst of Hip-Hop History Month, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon, in partnership with PATH, arrived at the Museum of Graffiti to award DJ EFN with the keys to the county. Native to Miami, DJ EFN has made an international impact on the Hip Hop and entertainment industry.With the immense reception Pura Vida has received in the Brickell neighborhood since opening in March of 2022, the all-day cafe at the forefront of health and wellness in South Florida is excited to announce the opening of its second location in Brickell at the ground floor of 701 Brickell.Brickell was abuzz with excitement as the newly renovated American Social Bar & Kitchen officially reopened its doors.Ximena Kavalekas released her latest collaboration with artist Danie Gomez-Ortigoza, also known as Journey of a Braid, at the Ximena Kavalekas flagship store in the Miami Desing District.Bal Harbour Shops, in partnership with Bal Harbour Village, hosted a VIP Access members-only cocktail reception on Level 2 of the Shops, overlooking an intimate performance by the South Florida Symphony Orchestra as part of a three-day celebration ofmagazine's 20th anniversary.Scenes from the Muse of 69 launch party at Do Not Sit, hosted by DiskoLab founder Gianfranco Dossena and Angel Suarez. The night featured Innervisions artists Ivory and Nandu's Miami debut alongside Kate Ozz and Cenkk.Miami's winter season is about to shine a little brighter. The NightGarden, a multisensory wonderland, is back at the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. Celebrating its fifth anniversary, it is a testament to Miami's flair for winter magic.The Rosenthal Speaker Series at Congregation B'nai Israel presented "A Night Out with Andy Cohen." Andy joined Kelly Blanco for a fireside chat inside the Sanctuary at CBI Boca, speaking on Jewish upbringing, traditions, family, and more.Barbara Hulanicki, founder and designer of the iconic London fashion label Biba, the world's first fashion and lifestyle brand in the sizzling '60s and '70s, was recognized at an event in her honor at the Betsy Hotel.Mango, one of Europe's most global fashion brands, presented its latest collaboration with Jen Ceballos in Miami last night, Jen Ceballos x Mango.Daymond John hosted an invite-only reception for high-end executives, visionary investors, and top-tier entrepreneurs. John is best known for creating the iconic hip-hop fashion brand Fubu and being one of the stars of ABC'sfor the past 15 seasons.Sunday Funday was in full effect at Kiki on the River. Partygoers enjoyed delicious cuisine and endless bottle parades as they danced the night away.Caliente Saturdays at Mangos Tropical Cafe was a blast. Partygoers tore up the dance floor while sippin' on their favorite drinks.Boho House was in full swing on Saturday night as partygoers danced through the night under the stars. Guests danced to epic beats and amazing ambiance as Miami's best-hidden gem had the crowd going all night.James Hype lit up E11even on Sunday night and got partygoers "moving up and down, side to side" to his electric songs.It was a wild Friday night at Mayami. Partygoers sipped on their favorite drinks and danced the night away.It was another Friday night ritual at the one and only ZeyZey. Partygoers were sipping on handcrafted cocktails while grooving to the music.The classic dinner party, Thursday Soirée at Marion, was packed this past week. Guests enjoyed a great meal and danced the night away with confetti showers and endless bottle parades.LIVONSUNDAY is the best way to close out the weekend with a bang! Rick Ross got on stage while partygoers were excited to see the star in action.Strawberry Moon popped off on Saturday as guests gathered around the pool soaking in the sun. Ian Asher took over the decks and played an insane set to kick off the weekend.