 Miami Nightlife Photos: Andy Cohen, Jen Ceballos, James Hype | Miami New Times
Photos

Eyes on Miami: Andy Cohen, Jen Ceballos, James Hype, and Others

World Red Eye's cameras snapped Andy Cohen, Jen Ceballos, James Hype, and others around town last week.
November 20, 2023
Ian Asher
Ian Asher World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
Samir Guerrero, Wayne Jones, Laura Dominguez, Alex Fernandez, Marco Cochane, Anabel Llopis, and Paul Acosta
World Red Eye

Lincoln Road Unveils 45-Foot Kinetic Sculpture "R-Evolution"

In celebration of Miami Art Week, Lincoln Road proudly introduces "R-Evolution," a monumental 45-foot-tall kinetic sculpture weighing 32,000 pounds by artist Marco Cochrane.
click to enlarge
Marisa Toccin Lucas, Krista Rosenberg, Eilah Beavers, Jennifer Valoppi, Daniela Swaebe, Carol Iacovelli, and Suzy Buckley Woodward
World Red Eye

Women of Tomorrow Mentor and Scholarship Program Rosé Day at Soho House

Women of Tomorrow's Rosé Day is an annual signature event in Miami and Palm Beach. The program aims to help at-risk girls in 119 public high schools in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Bebito's Cafe Is Bringing the Wine to the Dine

Bebito's has been bringing quality Cuban fare to Miami Beach since 2019, and now they've expanded to offer dinner — with some wine to pair. "Dinner was always in our plans, but unfortunately, opening a few weeks before the pandemic, we decided to hold off," shares Bebito's owner and local hospitality entrepreneur Jason Odio, the face behind popular Miami locales like Baby Jane, La Otra and Paraiso Estereo.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Unveiling of the Vessel

The Vessel is a one-of-a-kind addition to Miami's event scene. The Vessel will be docked in the bay, setting itself apart against the Miami skyline. Enjoy handcrafted cocktails from the open bar and the beats of guest DJs.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Chapman Partnership's 2023 Illuminations Gala at JW Marriott Marquis

Chapman Partnership celebrated its annual Illuminations Gala with an evening of dining, dancing, and entertainment, honoring the donors and volunteers whose work is a shining light to the 3,000 men, women, and children whom Chapman Partnership serves annually.
click to enlarge
Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Darlene Pérez, Jorge M. Pérez, and Mayor Keith James
World Red Eye

PAMM Art of the Party

Pérez Art Museum Miami hosted the tenth-annual Art of the Party presented by Tiffany & Co., welcoming Miami's community of artists, philanthropists, civic leaders, and arts supporters for the museum's biggest fundraiser of the year.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Spanx Pop-Up Series in Miami

Spanx debuted its first-ever experiential pop-up in Miami in the Miami Design District.
click to enlarge
Katie Nahat
World Red Eye

Future Bass Dinner With Artist Guillermo Garcia Cruz at Piero Atchugarry Gallery

The Bass Miami Beach's young philanthropists group, Future Bass, held a conversation and dinner in honor of the artist Guillermo Garcia Cruz, hosted by the artist's gallery, Piero Atchugarry.
click to enlarge
Noreaga
World Red Eye

Keon Hardemon Presents DJ EFN the Keys to the County at the Museum of Graffiti

In the midst of Hip-Hop History Month, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon, in partnership with PATH, arrived at the Museum of Graffiti to award DJ EFN with the keys to the county. Native to Miami, DJ EFN has made an international impact on the Hip Hop and entertainment industry.
click to enlarge
Yulia Kronfeld, Elisa Davis, Jennifer Horev, Christina Ocampo, and Patricia Marci
World Red Eye

Pura Vida 701 Brickell Ave. Grand Opening

With the immense reception Pura Vida has received in the Brickell neighborhood since opening in March of 2022, the all-day cafe at the forefront of health and wellness in South Florida is excited to announce the opening of its second location in Brickell at the ground floor of 701 Brickell.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

American Social Brickell Grand Reopening Yacht Party

Brickell was abuzz with excitement as the newly renovated American Social Bar & Kitchen officially reopened its doors.
click to enlarge
Kiki Berdugo
World Red Eye

Ximena Kavalekas by Journey of a Braid

Ximena Kavalekas released her latest collaboration with artist Danie Gomez-Ortigoza, also known as Journey of a Braid, at the Ximena Kavalekas flagship store in the Miami Desing District.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

South Florida Symphony Orchestra VIP Access Cocktail at Bal Harbour Shops

Bal Harbour Shops, in partnership with Bal Harbour Village, hosted a VIP Access members-only cocktail reception on Level 2 of the Shops, overlooking an intimate performance by the South Florida Symphony Orchestra as part of a three-day celebration of Bal Harbour magazine's 20th anniversary.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Muse of 69 at Do Not Sit on the Furniture

Scenes from the Muse of 69 launch party at Do Not Sit, hosted by DiskoLab founder Gianfranco Dossena and Angel Suarez. The night featured Innervisions artists Ivory and Nandu's Miami debut alongside Kate Ozz and Cenkk.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

NightGarden Opens at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

Miami's winter season is about to shine a little brighter. The NightGarden, a multisensory wonderland, is back at the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. Celebrating its fifth anniversary, it is a testament to Miami's flair for winter magic.
click to enlarge
Andy Cohen and Kelly Blanco
World Red Eye

A Night Out with Andy Cohen at B'nai Israel

The Rosenthal Speaker Series at Congregation B'nai Israel presented "A Night Out with Andy Cohen." Andy joined Kelly Blanco for a fireside chat inside the Sanctuary at CBI Boca, speaking on Jewish upbringing, traditions, family, and more.
click to enlarge
Emilio Estefan, Craig Robins, Gloria Estefan, Chris Blackwell, Barbara Hulanicki, Marvin Ross Friedman, Adrienne Bon Haes, Angie Cohen, and Mayor Dan Gelber
World Red Eye

Design Icon Barbara Hulanicki Celebrated on Miami Beach

Barbara Hulanicki, founder and designer of the iconic London fashion label Biba, the world's first fashion and lifestyle brand in the sizzling '60s and '70s, was recognized at an event in her honor at the Betsy Hotel.
click to enlarge
Sofia Sanchez and Jen Ceballos
World Red Eye

Jen Ceballos x Mango Capsule Collection Launch at Rubell Museum

Mango, one of Europe's most global fashion brands, presented its latest collaboration with Jen Ceballos in Miami last night, Jen Ceballos x Mango.
click to enlarge
Daymond John
World Red Eye

Entrepreneur Daymond John Hosts an Exclusive Event for Top Executives and CEOs

Daymond John hosted an invite-only reception for high-end executives, visionary investors, and top-tier entrepreneurs. John is best known for creating the iconic hip-hop fashion brand Fubu and being one of the stars of ABC's Shark Tank for the past 15 seasons.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Sunday Funday was in full effect at Kiki on the River. Partygoers enjoyed delicious cuisine and endless bottle parades as they danced the night away.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Caliente Saturdays at Mangos Miami

Caliente Saturdays at Mangos Tropical Cafe was a blast. Partygoers tore up the dance floor while sippin' on their favorite drinks.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

Boho House was in full swing on Saturday night as partygoers danced through the night under the stars. Guests danced to epic beats and amazing ambiance as Miami's best-hidden gem had the crowd going all night.
click to enlarge
James Hype
World Red Eye

James Hype at E11even

James Hype lit up E11even on Sunday night and got partygoers "moving up and down, side to side" to his electric songs.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

It was a wild Friday night at Mayami. Partygoers sipped on their favorite drinks and danced the night away.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

ZeyZey

It was another Friday night ritual at the one and only ZeyZey. Partygoers were sipping on handcrafted cocktails while grooving to the music.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

The classic dinner party, Thursday Soirée at Marion, was packed this past week. Guests enjoyed a great meal and danced the night away with confetti showers and endless bottle parades.
click to enlarge
DJ Stevie J and Rick Ross
World Red Eye

Rick Ross at LIVONSUNDAY

LIVONSUNDAY is the best way to close out the weekend with a bang! Rick Ross got on stage while partygoers were excited to see the star in action.
click to enlarge
Ian Asher
World Red Eye

Ian Asher at Strawberry Moon

Strawberry Moon popped off on Saturday as guests gathered around the pool soaking in the sun. Ian Asher took over the decks and played an insane set to kick off the weekend.
