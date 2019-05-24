Eyes on Miami: Afrojack, Nicky Romero, Arthur Baker and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

May 14



Fendi Roma Amor Capsule Collection Launch at Fendi's Miami Design District Boutique: Luxury Roman Maison Fendi celebrated the launch of their exclusive capsule collections, Roma Amor & Gentle Fendi.

Frédéric Tcheng World Red Eye

Faena Rose Hosts Exclusive Pre-Release Screening of Halston with Filmmaker Frédéric Tcheng: Faena Rose hosted famed acclaimed documentarian Frédéric Tcheng for an exclusive conversation and pre-release screening of his new film, Halston, about the life and legacy of iconic designer Halston and his 1970s fashion empire.

Bobbi Dick World Red Eye

May 15



The Next Chapter Featuring Bobbi Dick Author of 1+ 9 The Story of Blanchette : World Red Eye got one-on-one with the first time author Bobbi Dick, to learn more about her newest children’s book, 1+ 9 The Story of Blanchette.

Dave Muller and Arthur Baker World Red Eye

Oolite Arts’ Art Sounds: Contemporary Art in Stereo at SimplyGoodMiami: Art Sounds: Contemporary Art in Stereo is Oolite Arts‘ brand new program series that features a celebrated visual artist in conversation with a musician they admire.

World Red Eye

Summer Jazz Series Performance Featuring Brandon Goldberg at Faena Theater: Faena Theater kicked off its third annual Summer Jazz Series with an intimate concert by 13-year-old piano prodigy, Brandon Goldberg.

Carolina K World Red Eye

May 16



Carolina K, Dot Fiftyone Gallery, and Grupo Mass Celebrated Spring at Faena Bazaar: Faena Bazaar joined with Carolina K, Dot Fiftyone Gallery, and Grupo Mass for an event celebrating the last days of spring in Miami.

World Red Eye

Faena Rose Hosts Exclusive Art and Architecture Tour at Primary with Architect Terence Riley, Artist Cody Hudson, and Primary Founders Books Bischof, Cristina Gonzalez, and Typoe Gran: Faena Rose members enjoyed an exclusive tour of Primary’s stunning new home in Little River, with acclaimed architect Terence Riley, who designed the hybrid gallery and living space with his firm K/R, and celebrated artist Cody Hudson, whose multimedia exhibition “Earth Rise Day Dream” is currently on view.

Nelson Hincapie World Red Eye

Lafayette 148 NY Shopping Benefit for Voices for Children Foundation at Brickell City Centre: Shoppers joined Lafayette 148 New York and Voices For Children Foundation for an afternoon of philanthropy and fashion hosted by Catalina Maya, Ilana Tabacinic, Joni Armstrong Coffey, Sabrina Yanguasm and Vivian Lima.

World Red Eye

May 17



Tenth Annual Take a Walk in Her Shoes Honoree and Fashion Showcase Luncheon Benefitting Chapman Partnership at InterContinental Miami: This year’s 10th-annual Take a Walk in Her Shoes was celebrated at the InterContinental Miami.

Nicky Romero World Red Eye

Nicky Romero at Story Fridays: Story nightclub felt the vibrations as Nicky Romero lit the turntables on fire and had the whole club on their toes.

Kim Hastreiter and Anastasia Koutsioukis World Red Eye

Business For Breakfast at Cecconi’s Featuring Kim Hastreiter Founder of Paper Magazine: Mrs. Mandolin’s Anastasia Koutsioukis hosted a new series, Business For Breakfast at Cecconi’s, inviting business leaders to share their experiences and insights over breakfast and coffee.

World Red Eye

May 18



Vivrelle X SLS South Beach Partnership Launch: Global hospitality brand sbe formed a partnership between SLS South Beach and Vivrelle, a luxury accessories membership club that offers access to designer handbags, jewelry and diamonds.

Afrojack World Red Eye

Afrojack at LIV: Afrojack spread the love as he graced the decks and got the crowd feeling the music at LIV.

Adrienne Bosh, Calyann Barnett, Gabrielle Anwar, Deyvanshi Masrani, Lisa Hochstein, Pamela Silva, and Ramona Messore World Red Eye

Haute Living x Saks Fifth Avenue Brickell City Centre Hosts Fearless in Fashion Panel at Saks Fifth Avenue Brickell City Centre: Saks Fifth Avenue Brickell City Centre partnered with Haute Living during their Luxe & Leisure Weekend to host the Fearless in Fashion panel.

Jon Octeus, Tyrell Corbin, Kelly Olynyk, and Retin Obasohan World Red Eye

May 20



321 at Water’s Edge Hosts Pro NBA Players: For the third year in a row, Douglas Elliman gave NBA players a behind the scenes look at life in real estate.

World Red Eye

May 21



South Floridians Rally Against Offshore Drilling at “Hands Across the Sand”: South Floridians rallied against proposed drilling for oil off the Florida coast.