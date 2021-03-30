 
Support Us

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Guides |

Six Places in Miami to Take Your Kids This Spring Break

Ashley-Anna Aboreden | March 30, 2021 | 8:00am
At Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, get up close to over 40 species of butterflies.
At Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, get up close to over 40 species of butterflies.
Photo courtesy of Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden
AA
^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

Schools certainly look different these days. Education has been inching into the digital realm for some time, but the pandemic pushed the transition into overdrive. Yet while students have adapted to Zoom lessons and a paperless existence, the new normal is not without its downsides.

“It is much more difficult to engage students on [My School Online], as many of them get distracted,” says Christina Cuenca, who teaches seventh and eighth grades at Winston Park K-8 Center in West Dade. Still, she points out that children have been quick to adapt and have “become more apt at using technology to create and submit assignments.”

With all this change, students have certainly earned some time off. Spring break began on Monday for Miami-Dade County Public School students. But with the pandemic still very much in evidence — and Walt Disney World park reservations fully booked — you might be looking for ways to entertain the kids.

We've got you covered. Below, Here are a few New Times-vetted places to take your kids during spring break.

Art Thyme

8841 SW 132nd St., Miami
305-992-8222
artthyme.com


This hands-on art experience in Pinecrest is a kid-friendly space where you can paint canvases and pottery or explore mosaics, glass painting, and clay modeling. Limited capacity and social-distancing measures have been put in place. Alternatively, you can choose the Pottery2Go kit that contains all the materials and instructions delivered free to your front door. Two-hour reservations and pottery kits are available online. Hours and prices vary depending on availability.

Carpool Cinema Wynwood

2418 N. Miami Ave., Miami
305-396-4915
carpoolcinemawynwood.com


Share a new experience with your child from the safety and comfort of your own car. Carpool Cinema, Wynwood's new drive-in movie theater, screens a family movie every week. Food is available from the concession and local food partners. Choose from tacos, burgers, or sushi, delivered  to your car door — and free popcorn on your first visit. Family movies screen every Thursday through Sunday at 7 p.m. General admission costs $45 per vehicle.

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables
305-667-1651
fairchildgarden.org


Prepare for a breathtaking experience with one of nature’s most delicate creatures. Located in the beautiful Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, the Clinton Family Conservatory offers an exciting experience with its "Wings of the Tropics" exhibit. This relaxing garden, filled with more than 40 species of butterflies, also houses a lab that invites visitors to explore how the delicate insects transform through each stage of life. Before entering, volunteers will explain how to safely walk through the experience according to USDA guidelines. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting, with special hours — from 7 to 10 a.m. — for individuals who identify as vulnerable. Tickets cost $25 for adults, $16 for students with ID, and $12 for kids 6 to 17 (free for children 5 and under and Fairchild members).

HistoryMiami Museum

101 W. Flagler St., Miami
305-375-1492
historymiami.org


This downtown Miami museum offers an exciting and educational experience for kids of all ages. Its permanent exhibit takes the visitor through South Florida’s rich history, including its diverse indigenous cultures. Kids can take an imaginary ride on a pirate ship, visit a pioneer house, and experience a classic 1950s diner. HistoryMiami's current featured exhibit centers on archival photos of Muhammad Ali in Miami. Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free with a reserved ticket.

The Slime Factory at the Falls

8888 SW 136th St. Ste. 407A, Miami
305-964-5699
theslimefactory.com


Slime is all the rage and now you can experience it without worrying about making a mess in your home. The Slime Factory makes kids feel like little scientists as they create their own personalized slime. Children get to put on their very own lab coats and make personalized slime with different scents and beads. At the end of the experience, they’ll get their very own certificate and selfie from the photo booth. The venue has implemented health and safety measures, including limited capacity, social distancing, and enhanced cleaning procedures. Open Friday from 1 to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets cost $14 to $25.

Splash ‘N Play at Pinecrest Gardens

11000 SW 57th Ave., Pinecrest
305-669-6990
pinecrestgardens.org


Pinecrest Gardens has made it possible for kids to have a wet-and-wild time while staying safe. Splash ‘N Play is a water playground located on the beautiful grounds of the old Jungle Island. Temperature checks and hand sanitizer are required for entrance as well as an eight-child capacity limit on the outdoor playground. Open every day from 9 to 11 a.m., noon to 2 p.m., and 3 to 5 p.m. Free with $5 general admission to Pinecrest Gardens.

Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.