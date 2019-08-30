Hurricane Dorian Arts Event Cancellations and Venue Closings

A NOAA study shows climate change might weaken wind-shear barriers that protect the East Coast from hurricanes.

As Hurricane Dorian makes its way across the Atlantic, the odds of the storm making a Florida landfall as a major hurricane are looking increasingly likely. As Miamians make lines for gas and stock up on potable water, Miami's arts and cultural institutions are also prepping for the storm. Some museums have already closed, others will close for the weekend, and some events have been postponed. Wondering if your weekend plans are still scheduled to go on? Check in with New Times to get the latest updates on Dorian-related postponements and cancellations.

Pérez Art Museum Miami and Verde: Closed starting Saturday, August 31 until weather conditions have stabilized. All public tours are canceled Saturday through Tuesday.

Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami (ICA): Closed Saturday through Monday.

O Cinema: All locations closed effective immediately until further notice. Weekend tickets will be refunded.

The Wolfsonian–FIU: Open Friday until 9 p.m. Sketching in the Galleries event is canceled. Closed beginning Saturday until further notice.

The Bass: Closed Friday at 3 p.m. through Tuesday.

HistoryMiami: Closed until further notice.

Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU: Closed until further notice. Museum expects to reopen Wednesday.

Collabo 6 All In! Postponed. New date will be announced next week.

Jazz @ MOCA tonight: Canceled.

Miami Curve Fest: Moved indoors but still scheduled to go on.

Home Design and Remodeling Show: Postponed for September 13 through 15.

Has your venue or event changed due to the storm? Let us know at arts@miaminewtimes.com.