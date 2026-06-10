III Points Festival reveals phase II lineup with Blood Orange, Flying Lotus and Charlotte de Witte

The British musician will be one of the headliners of this year's edition.

III Points, Miami’s beloved everyone-fits-here festival, has finally started pulling back the curtain on its Phase II lineup for this October. The new wave of names includes Blood Orange, Men I Trust, Cloonee, Marco Carola, VTSS, Fakemink, Danny Brown, and more, adding even more texture to a bill that already feels like it is leaning into the festival’s usual sweet spot: dance music, left field pop, underground legends, and a mix of acts that only make perfect sense once you see them on a III Points poster.

The announcement came during a press conference last night at the former site of La Rouge, now operating as an event space on Mana Wynwood’s property. But calling it a traditional press conference would be a stretch. Instead of simply handing over a full lineup, III Points turned the reveal into a scavenger hunt of sorts, giving attendees blank CDs pressed with songs from various artists playing this year’s festival. It was part press event, part decoding session, and very on-brand for a festival that has always liked to make its audience work a little for the reveal.

David Sinopoli, the festival’s founder, also made an appearance from Portugal, wearing black sunglasses and looking sleek as hell while fielding questions from fans. During the conversation, Sinopoli confirmed several major updates for this year’s edition, including the lack of Despacio and the expansion of ::444::, the spatial audio experience created in partnership with Apple Music.

::444:: is officially taking over the Mainframe space this year, bringing back an immersive sound environment that will see DJs playing four-hour sets inside a carefully designed audio setup. It is the kind of experience that feels perfectly suited for III Points, a festival that has always treated sound, space, and atmosphere as part of the lineup itself.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Music newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: This Week’s Top Stories

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

The festival also announced a new VIP Plus ticket option, which will include access to the artist lounge, an exclusive wine bar, and a “dinner and a show” experience. That dinner component will allow guests to reserve a spot for a prix fixe meal from on-site restaurants, including TamTam and other local Miami favorites that are expected to be announced as more details roll out.

Beyond the lineup, a major focus of the press conference was the festival’s expanded footprint. III Points is adding more than 200,000 square feet of space this year, giving fans more room to walk, dance, and breathe across the grounds. Stages like Isotropic are getting bigger, with the stage also receiving its own dance floor that will hopefully avoid being covered in dust this year. Sector 3 is also being expanded into a larger area, while S3QUENC3 is being moved entirely to make room for a bigger setup.

This year’s theme is “take the chip,” built around a mysterious microchip that Sinopoli kept referencing throughout the night. Attendees got a glimpse of it, though its full purpose still feels intentionally cryptic. According to Sinopoli, the chip is somehow connected to finding what comes from the future, or something close to that. Either way, the festival has teamed up with Dale Zine this year to bring the concept to life, so expect the microchip theme to show up across the festival’s world-building, visuals, and on-site experience.

For now, the biggest takeaway is that III Points is scaling up without losing the weirdness that makes it work. The lineup continues to mix returning favorites with newer, more niche names, while the festival itself seems to be investing heavily in logistics, space, and immersive experiences. With expanded VIP areas, bigger stages, and the continued evolution of ::444::, this year’s edition is shaping up to be one of the festival’s most ambitious yet.

Here’s hoping everything runs smoothly, because on paper, III Points looks ready to deliver another strange, sweaty, future-facing weekend in Wynwood.