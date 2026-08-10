Celeb Sightings: Ashley Graham, Nas, Daniella Karagach, and Others

There’s a little over a month to go before summer gives way to fall in Miami, and the cultural calendar is filling up as the art season approaches.

Recently, model Ashley Graham toasted to her new wine venture with Camilla Araujo at Casadonna, “Dancing with the Stars” pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov celebrated the opening of their coffee and dessert shop on Miami Beach, and Heat star Bam Adebayo hosted a panel about the many off-court roles in the sports industry.

Here’s a look at some of the celebrities World Red Eye spotted in Miami recently.

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Sulta Rosa, Miami Beach’s newest coffee and dessert destination founded by “Dancing with the Stars” pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov, opened its doors on Lincoln Road.

Desmond Howard and Bam Adebayo Photo by World Red Eye

Bam Adebayo hosted “Sports Beyond the Game,” a conversation featuring a diverse panel of executives from across the sports industry with an inside look at the many career paths that power the game off the court.

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Ashley Graham and Camilla Araujo Photo by World Red Eye

Casadonna launched an exclusive pizza class featuring Ashley Graham, in partnership with Lucci Lambrusco and Ooni Pizza Ovens.

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Rachael Russell Saiger and Isabela Grutman Photo by World Red Eye

Style Saves hosted Into the Jungle: An Evening of Impact at the Miami Beach Garden, an intimate fundraiser that brought together the community for cocktails, conversation, and a shared commitment to provide underserved students with the essentials they need for a successful school year.

Nicole Combeau Photo by World Red Eye

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Featuring photographs created over the past decade, Combeau’s latest exhibition explores the quiet intersections of portraiture, landscapes, and layered imagery. Through contemplative works where people and the natural world seem to merge, the show reflects on presence, perception, and the subtle connections that reveal themselves over time.

Sweet Caroline Karaoke Bar celebrated its eighth anniversary recently. Photo by World Red Eye

Sweet Caroline Karaoke Bar in Brickell celebrated eight incredible years as one of Miami’s premier karaoke and cocktail destinations. The anniversary celebration featured a two-hour open bar, live entertainment, specialty cocktails, and of course, karaoke.

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“Foot Notes: Shoes, Symbolism, and Society,” on view at The Wolfsonian–FIU Photo by World Red Eye

The exhibition’s opening night featured bites and refreshments, music by DJ Hottpants, and live two-minute sketches by artist Juanita Villegas.

The Museum of Graffiti hosted a VIP reception in support of Operation Smile. Photo by World Red Eye

Museum of Graffiti’s Private Gallery hosted an exclusive VIP reception in support of Operation Smile, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to providing free, life-changing cleft surgeries and comprehensive care to children and families around the world.