Miami Life

Celeb Sightings: Ashley Graham, Nas, Daniella Karagach, and Others

High profile figures are flocking to Miami as the cultural calendar fills up ahead of the fall art season.
By World Red EyeAugust 10, 2026
photo of Emanuel Rich, Daniella Karagach, and Pasha Pashkov posing in front of a new restaurant
Emanuel Rich, Daniella Karagach, and Pasha Pashkov

Photo by World Red Eye
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There’s a little over a month to go before summer gives way to fall in Miami, and the cultural calendar is filling up as the art season approaches.

Recently, model Ashley Graham toasted to her new wine venture with Camilla Araujo at Casadonna, “Dancing with the Stars” pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov celebrated the opening of their coffee and dessert shop on Miami Beach, and Heat star Bam Adebayo hosted a panel about the many off-court roles in the sports industry.

Here’s a look at some of the celebrities World Red Eye spotted in Miami recently.

The debut of Sulta Rose Dessert & Coffee in Miami Beach

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Sulta Rosa, Miami Beach’s newest coffee and dessert destination founded by “Dancing with the Stars” pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov, opened its doors on Lincoln Road.

“Sports Beyond the Game,” hosted by Bam Adebayo

photo of Desmond Howard and Bam Adebayo posing together
Desmond Howard and Bam Adebayo

Photo by World Red Eye

Bam Adebayo hosted “Sports Beyond the Game,” a conversation featuring a diverse panel of executives from across the sports industry with an inside look at the many career paths that power the game off the court.

Casadonna pizza class experience with Ashley Graham

photo of Ashley Graham and Camilla Araujo posing together at a restaurant table posing with wine
Ashley Graham and Camilla Araujo

Photo by World Red Eye

Casadonna launched an exclusive pizza class featuring Ashley Graham, in partnership with Lucci Lambrusco and Ooni Pizza Ovens.

Style Saves presents Into the Jungle: An Evening of Impact at the Miami Beach Garden

photo of Rachael Russell Saiger and Isabela Grutman posing together
Rachael Russell Saiger and Isabela Grutman

Photo by World Red Eye

Style Saves hosted Into the Jungle: An Evening of Impact at the Miami Beach Garden, an intimate fundraiser that brought together the community for cocktails, conversation, and a shared commitment to provide underserved students with the essentials they need for a successful school year.

Nicole Combeau’s “When We Surrender” opening reception

photo of a crowd at a gallery opening
Nicole Combeau

Photo by World Red Eye

Featuring photographs created over the past decade, Combeau’s latest exhibition explores the quiet intersections of portraiture, landscapes, and layered imagery. Through contemplative works where people and the natural world seem to merge, the show reflects on presence, perception, and the subtle connections that reveal themselves over time.

Sweet Caroline Karaoke Bar’s eighth anniversary celebration

photo of partiers inside a club with green lighting
Sweet Caroline Karaoke Bar celebrated its eighth anniversary recently.

Photo by World Red Eye

Sweet Caroline Karaoke Bar in Brickell celebrated eight incredible years as one of Miami’s premier karaoke and cocktail destinations. The anniversary celebration featured a two-hour open bar, live entertainment, specialty cocktails, and of course, karaoke.

“Foot Notes: Shoes, Symbolism, & Society” at The Wolfsonian

photo of a pair of inflatable legs and heels inside a gallery
“Foot Notes: Shoes, Symbolism, and Society,” on view at The Wolfsonian–FIU

Photo by World Red Eye

The exhibition’s opening night featured bites and refreshments, music by DJ Hottpants, and live two-minute sketches by artist Juanita Villegas.

Operation Smile gala reception at the Museum of Graffiti

photo of the facade of the Museum of Graffiti at night
The Museum of Graffiti hosted a VIP reception in support of Operation Smile.

Photo by World Red Eye

Museum of Graffiti’s Private Gallery hosted an exclusive VIP reception in support of Operation Smile, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to providing free, life-changing cleft surgeries and comprehensive care to children and families around the world.

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World Red Eye (WRE) is a global multimedia digital agency capturing the cultural revolution in Miami through in-depth, exclusive photojournalism. Established in 2010 by celebrity lensman Seth Browarnik, WRE quickly became the top destination for around-the-clock coverage of the world’s most illustrious celebrities, brands, nightlife venues, and events, as the world turned to the internet and social media for instant information.

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