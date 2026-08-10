Celeb Sightings: Ashley Graham, Nas, Daniella Karagach, and Others

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There’s a little over a month to go before summer gives way to fall in Miami, and the cultural calendar is filling up as the art season approaches.
Recently, model Ashley Graham toasted to her new wine venture with Camilla Araujo at Casadonna, “Dancing with the Stars” pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov celebrated the opening of their coffee and dessert shop on Miami Beach, and Heat star Bam Adebayo hosted a panel about the many off-court roles in the sports industry.
Here’s a look at some of the celebrities World Red Eye spotted in Miami recently.
The debut of Sulta Rose Dessert & Coffee in Miami Beach
Sulta Rosa, Miami Beach’s newest coffee and dessert destination founded by “Dancing with the Stars” pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov, opened its doors on Lincoln Road.
“Sports Beyond the Game,” hosted by Bam Adebayo
Bam Adebayo hosted “Sports Beyond the Game,” a conversation featuring a diverse panel of executives from across the sports industry with an inside look at the many career paths that power the game off the court.
Casadonna pizza class experience with Ashley Graham
Casadonna launched an exclusive pizza class featuring Ashley Graham, in partnership with Lucci Lambrusco and Ooni Pizza Ovens.
Style Saves presents Into the Jungle: An Evening of Impact at the Miami Beach Garden
Style Saves hosted Into the Jungle: An Evening of Impact at the Miami Beach Garden, an intimate fundraiser that brought together the community for cocktails, conversation, and a shared commitment to provide underserved students with the essentials they need for a successful school year.
Nicole Combeau’s “When We Surrender” opening reception
Featuring photographs created over the past decade, Combeau’s latest exhibition explores the quiet intersections of portraiture, landscapes, and layered imagery. Through contemplative works where people and the natural world seem to merge, the show reflects on presence, perception, and the subtle connections that reveal themselves over time.
Sweet Caroline Karaoke Bar’s eighth anniversary celebration
Sweet Caroline Karaoke Bar in Brickell celebrated eight incredible years as one of Miami’s premier karaoke and cocktail destinations. The anniversary celebration featured a two-hour open bar, live entertainment, specialty cocktails, and of course, karaoke.
“Foot Notes: Shoes, Symbolism, & Society” at The Wolfsonian
The exhibition’s opening night featured bites and refreshments, music by DJ Hottpants, and live two-minute sketches by artist Juanita Villegas.
Operation Smile gala reception at the Museum of Graffiti
Museum of Graffiti’s Private Gallery hosted an exclusive VIP reception in support of Operation Smile, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to providing free, life-changing cleft surgeries and comprehensive care to children and families around the world.