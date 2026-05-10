Flashback: Photos from the 2026 Miami Grand Prix

Despite the threat of dangerous storms that pushed the start time up three hours, the Miami Grand Prix drew thousands of fans and a string of celebrities to the Miami International Autodrome at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, May 3. In the end, Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli won top honors, his third consecutive win from pole position, keeping him on track to become the youngest-ever Formula 1 champion. Here are some of the famous faces who watched him take home the trophy.

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli celebrates his win. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

French Olympic swimmer Léon Marchand, right, with his brother Oscar. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Former American baseball pitcher CC Sabathia with his wife, Amber. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

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Red Bull racing drivers Arvid Lindblad (left) and Liam Lawson (right). Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

DJ Khaled, wife Nicole Tuck, and son Aalam. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Aaaaand they’re off! Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Argentine former tennis player Juan Martín del Potro. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

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Model Maria Alexandrova dressed the part. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Spanish professional golfer Jon Rahm. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Seattle Seahawks player AJ Barner. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Former professional tennis player Rafael “Rafa” Nadal. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Related Severe Weather Alters Miami Grand Prix Plans

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American alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Rachael Kirkconnell (left) and Niki Victoria (right). Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Politicians also frequent the Miami Grand Prix. U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin attended this year’s race. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg