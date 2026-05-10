Outdoors & Rec

Flashback: Photos from the 2026 Miami Grand Prix

The race drew thousands of fans and a string of celebrities to the Miami International Autodrome.
By Michele Eve SandbergMay 10, 2026
photo of Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli fist pumping to a crowd in the stands at the Miami Grand Prix
Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli, winner of the 2026 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
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Despite the threat of dangerous storms that pushed the start time up three hours, the Miami Grand Prix drew thousands of fans and a string of celebrities to the Miami International Autodrome at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, May 3. In the end, Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli won top honors, his third consecutive win from pole position, keeping him on track to become the youngest-ever Formula 1 champion. Here are some of the famous faces who watched him take home the trophy.

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli celebrates his win.

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

French Olympic swimmer Léon Marchand, right, with his brother Oscar.

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Former American baseball pitcher CC Sabathia with his wife, Amber.

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

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Red Bull racing drivers Arvid Lindblad (left) and Liam Lawson (right).

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Model Maria Alexandrova dressed the part.

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Spanish professional golfer Jon Rahm.

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Seattle Seahawks player AJ Barner.

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Former professional tennis player Rafael “Rafa” Nadal.

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

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Rachael Kirkconnell (left) and Niki Victoria (right).

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Politicians also frequent the Miami Grand Prix. U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin attended this year’s race.

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Charles Leclerc (left) and Lewis Hamilton (right).

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

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Michele Eve Sandberg is a nationally published event photographer and storyteller based in South Florida. Her eclectic coverage includes Art Basel events, SOBEWFF, the Miami Open, concerts, and more. She has also worked with celebrities and Grammy-winning artists in and outside of Florida.

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