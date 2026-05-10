Flashback: Photos from the 2026 Miami Grand Prix

Despite the threat of dangerous storms that pushed the start time up three hours, the Miami Grand Prix drew thousands of fans and a string of celebrities to the Miami International Autodrome at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, May 3. In the end, Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli won top honors, his third consecutive win from pole position, keeping him on track to become the youngest-ever Formula 1 champion. Here are some of the famous faces who watched him take home the trophy.
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Michele Eve Sandberg is a nationally published event photographer and storyteller based in South Florida. Her eclectic coverage includes Art Basel events, SOBEWFF, the Miami Open, concerts, and more. She has also worked with celebrities and Grammy-winning artists in and outside of Florida.