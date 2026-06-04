The Best Art Exhibitions to See in Miami in June

Traditionally, summer is slow season in Miami, but the art scene is going strong this month. Talented local artists are at the center of new museum and gallery shows, with KDR, Fredric Snitzer, and NSU Art Museum spotlighting locals. There’s also a Pride Month exhibition in Coral Gables and a special World Cup-themed installation on the sands of Miami Beach. See our picks for the most interesting art shows in June below.

All presentations are listed in the order in which they opened. Unless otherwise noted, events are free to attend and open to the public.

Kayla Delacerda at Fredric Snitzer

Miami native Kayla Delacerda is next up at Fredric Snitzer Gallery. The artist specializes in text-based paintings that explore the difficulties of contemporary life and human relationships, combining personal insights with broader psychological and spiritual themes. The show opened on May 23 and runs through Saturday, June 27. Fredric Snitzer Gallery, 1540 NE Miami Ct., Miami; 305-448-8976; snitzer.com.

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Ian Patrick O’Connor, “No. 41,” 2026. Ian Patrick O’Connor/KDR

Ian Patrick O’Connor at KDR

Moody exploration of landscape photography typifies the work of Miami-based artist Ian Patrick O’Connor. The South Florida-born image-maker’s debut show for KDR, titled “No Wind,” utilizes a deceptively simple concept with unlimited permutations: He sets up a squarish roll of colored backdrop paper in various locations and snaps the same photo from the same angle, letting the contrast between the vivid hue and the surrounding environment tell the story. The approach and composition recall similar repetitive photo series from the likes of Hiroshi Sugimoto. “No Wind” opened Saturday, May 30, and runs through Saturday, July 4. KDR, 790 NW 22nd St., Miami; 305-392-0416; kdr305.com.

“Maine in Miami” at Andrew Reed Gallery Maine is about as far north as you can get from Miami while staying in the U.S., but you know what they say about opposites attracting. That may be why Andrew Reed Gallery has decided to stage a show of work from 10 artists living and working in the Pine Tree State. Names on the bill include Katherine Bradford, Jay Stern, Tessa Greene O’Brien, Ryosuke Kumakura, Sascha Braunig, and Kathy Butterly. The show opened Saturday, May 30, and runs through Saturday, July 11. Andrew Reed Gallery, 800 NW 22nd St., Miami; andrewreedgallery.com.

Related The Best Art Exhibitions to See in Miami in May

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Saskia Fleishman / Philip Lique at Baker-Hall

Allapattah’s Baker-Hall Gallery is showing new paintings from Philadelphia-based artist Saskia Fleishman this month. Reflecting on the fragile ecosystem of the Chesapeake Bay region in which she was raised, the artist’s process combines photography with physical materials such as sand to create a unique, environmentally conscious aesthetic. The gallery will also present a new outdoor installation by Miami-based Philip Lique, incorporating stacks of handmade birdhouses. Both presentations opened Saturday, May 30, and run through Wednesday, July 1. Baker—Hall, 1294 NW 29th St., Miami; 914-787-9270; bakerhall.art.

Celeste Burns, “Myles’ Homecoming” Celeste Burns/David Gary Lloyd

“Sites of Assembly” at Patricia and Phillip Frost Art Museum Focusing on gathering places as a theme, the Frost Art Museum’s latest exhibition convenes an impressive array of artists working in mediums from film and photography to painting and paper. Featured artists include Purvis Young, Sky Hopinka, Rafael Domenech, GeoVanna Gonzalez, Joel Meyerowitz, Käthe Kollwitz, and others. The show opens Saturday, June 6, and runs through Sunday, August 2. Frost Art Museum, Florida International University, 10975 SW 17th St., Miami; 305-348-2890; frost.fiu.edu.

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“The Reach of Light” at Coral Gables United Church

With the goal of raising visibility for queer causes during Pride Month, the community organization Gay in the Gables is presenting this show of LGBTQIA+ art at the historic Coral Gables United Church of Christ. With the exhibition space bridging the gap between religious and queer themes, the show focuses mainly on photography, with exhibiting artists including Josh Aronson, Celeste Burns, Michael Zimmerer, and David Gary Lloyd. The show is only running for three days, from Thursday, June 4, through Saturday, June 6. Coral Gables United Church of Christ, 3010 Desoto Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-448-7421; gablesucc.org.

Frantz Zéphirin, “Cérémonie Zeïdes Medji La Mère des Erzulies”, 2016. Acrylic on canvas. Frantz Zéphirin/Central FineEl-Saieh

“Close to Home” / Frantz Zéphirin at NSU Art Museum NSU Art Museum in Fort Lauderdale opens two new shows this month. “Close to Home” continues the museum’s engagement with the local art scene, gathering an enviable selection of South Florida-based or originated artists including Jared McGriff, Cheryl Pope, Reginald O’Neal, Roscoè B. Thické III, Zoe Schweiger, and Mark Delmont, among others. The museum will also open the first-ever solo museum show for Haitian artist Frantz Zéphirin, whose paintings tap into vodou spirituality and the Spiralist art movement. Both shows opened Saturday, May 31, and run through Sunday, October 4. NSU Art Museum, 1 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-25-5500; nsuartmuseum.org.

“Big Goals” at Reefline

The underwater art installation Reefline is activating the Miami Beach shoreline ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Designed by the studio PlayLab, Inc., “Big Goals” features a pair of giant soccer goalposts and a comparatively tiny playing field. Interactive and participatory programming will run from its debut on Thursday, June 14, through its conclusion on Sunday, June 28. Reefline, beachfront at 12th St., Miami Beach; thereefline.org.