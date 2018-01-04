The Wynwood Yard Rolls Out a Food Ordering App

When you're hungry for a plant-based bowl but your friends crave fried chicken and truffle mac and cheese, there's only one place to go. The Wynwood Yard, which houses more than a dozen semi-permanent food trucks, offers Miami a diverse selection of bites.
But for customers, the Yard's popularity often brings surging wait-times and difficulty fulfilling large orders from multiple trucks. As of December, Yard-goers can use a food ordering app instead of standing in line.
"It was born out of necessity," Wynwood Yard founder and CEO Della Heiman says. "When it gets really crowded, you can order without the line."
Powered by SpeedETab, the platform lists menus from each food truck, from World Famous House of Mac to Morgan's Pizza. Users can select food items from numerous trucks and check out all at once. When an order is ready, a text alert is sent.
"Customers can get online and order from multiple places at once," she says. "The app aggregates everything. Now it's about experimenting and getting the community to engage with the technology."
As of January 2017, Della Test Kitchen, Brazilian Fire,
The Wynwood Yard. 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. The Wynwood Yard app is available for free on Google Play and the App Store.
