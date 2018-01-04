The Wynwood Yard Rolls Out a Food Ordering App

When you're hungry for a plant-based bowl but your friends crave fried chicken and truffle mac and cheese, there's only one place to go. The Wynwood Yard, which houses more than a dozen semi-permanent food trucks, offers Miami a diverse selection of bites.

But for customers, the Yard's popularity often brings surging wait-times and difficulty fulfilling large orders from multiple trucks. As of December, Yard-goers can use a food ordering app instead of standing in line.

"It was born out of necessity," Wynwood Yard founder and CEO Della Heiman says. "When it gets really crowded, you can order without the line."