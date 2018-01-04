 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Mediterranean bowl at Della Test Kitchen.
Mediterranean bowl at Della Test Kitchen.
Courtesy of Della Test Kitchen

The Wynwood Yard Rolls Out a Food Ordering App

Clarissa Buch | January 4, 2018 | 9:26am
AA

When you're hungry for a plant-based bowl but your friends crave fried chicken and truffle mac and cheese, there's only one place to go. The Wynwood Yard, which houses more than a dozen semi-permanent food trucks,  offers Miami a diverse selection of bites.

But for customers, the Yard's popularity often brings surging wait-times and difficulty fulfilling large orders from multiple trucks. As of December, Yard-goers can use a food ordering app instead of standing in line.

Related Stories

"It was born out of necessity," Wynwood Yard founder and CEO Della Heiman says. "When it gets really crowded, you can order without the line."

Powered by SpeedETab, the platform lists menus from each food truck, from World Famous House of Mac to Morgan's Pizza. Users can select food items from numerous trucks and check out all at once. When an order is ready, a text alert is sent.

"Customers can get online and order from multiple places at once," she says. "The app aggregates everything. Now it's about experimenting and getting the community to engage with the technology."

As of January 2017, Della Test Kitchen, Brazilian Fire, Kuenko, the Lone Wolfe, House of Mac, Food Dude, Yoko Matcha, Morgan's Pizza, Charcoal, and Radiate Apothecary are available for order. There's a range from Caribbean-inspired soul food and matcha tea to wood-fired pizzas and Mexican fusion.

It works for customers at the Yard during busy events, like Reggae Sundays or Jazz Wednesdays. And it also works for those who aren't actually there yet but want their food ready upon arrival.

The Wynwood Yard. 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. The Wynwood Yard app is available for free on Google Play and the App Store.

 
Clarissa Buch has been named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table. She writes about food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her in restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

Popular Stories

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >