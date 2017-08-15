Iron Fork 2017: Beaker & Gray's Brian Nasajon vs. Tacology's Santiago Gomez in Chef Battle

New Times' Iron Fork returns for its tenth anniversary with delicious food and an epic battle between two of Miami's finest chefs.

It all goes down on Thursday, October 5, as Tacology's Santiago Gomez faces Beaker & Gray's Brian Nasajon in an epic battle of fire, blades, and cunning at the Hyatt Regency Miami.

From 7 to 10 p.m., sample delicious bites from more than 60 restaurants including 180 Degrees @ the DRB, Sushi Sake, JWB Prime Steak & Seafood, Brain Freeze Nitrogen Ice Cream, Grill Argentino, Philly Grub, Dashi, Meat Market, Tacology, the Rusty Pelican, Jack’s Miami, Organic Bites, the Venue at South Beach, Amour de Miami, the Brick, Toro Toro, Soyka, Texas de Brazil, Sensory Delights, Kaori, Cibo Wine Bar, Wine Date, Caja Caliente, Dr. Limon Ceviche Bar, Morton's Steakhouse, Atlantikos, and 320 Gastrolounge, and others are added daily. A cash bar will serve Estrella Damm and Voga Italia drinks.

Then, get ready to bear witness to an epic demonstration of culinary excellence as Brian Nasajon and Santiago Gomez take to the stage. Veteran chef Allen Susser will host the Iron Fork competition, with the two toques trying to woo judges Sean Brasel (Meat Market), Dustin Ward (BLT Prime), Georgio Rapicavoli (Glass & Vine and Eating House), and Jose Mendin (Pubbelly Restaurant Group) to take home the title of New Times' Iron Fork 2017 champion, the coveted "Skillet of Excellence" and a Whizzy Ride — perfect for navigating Miami's streets.

Iron Fork also benefits Miami Rescue Mission through a silent auction and raffle. The Mission will also collect all unused food at the end of the evening to feed locals in need of meals.

Right now, general admission tickets are $40 each through August 20 — but hurry! On August 21, prices will increase to $50 for general admission through October 4. On October 5, tickets at the door will cost $60.

Go big with VIP tickets and you'll receive perks like entry into Iron Fork at 6 p.m. for an extra hour of food and fun. In addition, VIP ticketholders will have access to a special lounge with complimentary drinks from Estrella Damm, Voga Italia, and Barton & Guestier, along with exclusive food from BLT Steak, BLT Prime, River Yacht Club, and Glass & Vine. VIP tickets are only $70 through August 20. On August 21, VIP tickets will cost $80 through October 4. On October 5, VIP tickets will cost $90 at the door, if they're not sold out. Tickets for this 21-and-over event are on sale now at newtimesironfork.com.

New Times' Iron Fork. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, October 5, at Hyatt Regency Miami, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; 305-358-1234; miami.regency.hyatt.com. Presale tickets cost $40 to $70 via newtimesironfork.com.

