Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Italian Shabbat, Lyft Party Mode, and Gables Grill Fest

Happy Friday, Miami. This weekend, the Wynwood Yard is hosting an Italian Shabbat, Trash Tiki takes over the Anderson, and Coral Gables Grill Fest returns to Alhambra Circle.

Italian Shabbat at the Wynwood Yard. This special edition of the Yard's monthly Shabbat dinner series will be hosted by Charcoal Garden Bar & Grill and Della. Menu highlights include fried artichokes served with a tangy lemon sauce; sweet potato hummus; grilled branzino in a tomato, caper, and olive sauce; and eggplant Parmesan made with cashew queso and zucchini noodles. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, August 4, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305- 351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. Tickets cost $79 via eventbrite.com.

Bollywood Beach Picnic in Surfside. Surfside will host an Indian-inspired beach picnic featuring Bollywood music, henna tattoos, small bites, and Bollywood dancers. The monthly event, hosted every first Friday, is family-friendly and open to the public. 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 4, at the Oceanfront Community Center, 9301 Collins Ave., Surfside. Admission is free with RSVP at facebook.com/fridaybeaching.

EXPAND Courtesy of Lyft

Lyft "Party Mode" Throughout Miami Beach. For a limited time, rideshare app Lyft will offer a luxury party bus service for passengers traveling in Miami Beach. Through Lyft's Party Mode, enjoy a party bus service for up to 12 riders that includes room to dance, take pictures, and lounge. The offer is available only to passengers with a pickup and drop-off location in Miami Beach and will appear as a ride option on the app from 9 p.m. Friday, August 4, through 2 a.m. Sunday, August 6. To request a party bus, users in Miami Beach can open the Lyft app, tap Party Mode on the home screen, and select their location and destination. Passengers must be 21 or older to ride. Passengers who select Ora Nightclub as their destination will receive free admission to the club, free table service with a bottle of premium vodka, two drink tickets per guest, and access to a designated VIP area. Available 9 p.m. Friday, August 4, through 2 a.m. Sunday, August 6.

Photo Steve Ryan

Tales of the Cocktail's Trash Tiki Pop-Up at the Anderson. The Trash Tiki Tour, which began at Tales of the Cocktail and continues throughout North America through September, will stop at the Anderson, with London-based bartenders Kelsey Ramage and Iain Griffiths slinging drinks made from leftovers found at the bar. The duo wants to highlight the amount of waste that bars and lounges generate nightly by hosting a series of pop-up events where cocktails are made from unused and unsold ingredients such as oranges that are used only for rinds and the last pours of juices. For Miami, drinks will be made from items used at the Anderson such as watermelon rind, citrus husks, coffee grounds, and ginger pulp. 5 p.m. to close Friday, August 4, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 305-757-3368; theandersonmiami.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Courtesy of Quarterdeck

Big Beer Bash Contest at Quarterdeck. The Fort Lauderdale Quarterdeck will host its second-annual Big Beer Bash Contest, where ten local breweries will compete for a permanent tap inside all five Quarterdeck locations. Participating breweries include Islamorada Beer Co., the Tank, Concrete Beach, MIA Beer Co., LauderAle, Hollywood Brewing, Biscayne Bay, Cigar City, Orange Blossom Brewery, and Wynwood Brewery. The festival-inspired beer tasting will feature live music and a selection of food. Expect to sample 25 local brews and vote for a favorite. Big Beer Contest entry will cost $15 at the door, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Honor Flight South Florida. 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 5, at Quarterdeck, 1541 Cordova Rd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-524-6163; quarterdeckrestaurants.com. Tickets cost $15.

Jamie Peachey

Coral Gables Grill Fest. There's something about the way cold carbonation cuts through tablespoons of lard and beef fat that drives foodies crazy, in a good way. Which is why you should take the opportunity to celebrate this brilliant combination at the Coral Gables Grill Fest. The focus is on bacon, beer, and barbecue, although other bites and libations will be available. Live music and kids' activities are promised, and admission is free if you register online. Onsite admission will be donated to the Coral Gables Firefighter’s Benevolent Association. 1 p.m. Saturday, August 5, and Sunday, August 6, at Alhambra Circle between Le Jeune Road and Salzedo Street, Coral Gables; thebeerbaconfest.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com and $10 at the gate.

A match made in dessert heaven. Courtesy of Margo Wolfe

"Insane" Milkshake at Sugar Factory. Miami-based online dessert business MdoughW is now available at Sugar Factory on Ocean Drive. A selection of dough treats are now on sale, along with a limited-edition milkshake collaboration between MdoughW owner Margo Wolfe and Sugar Factory's pastry team. The "Insane Milkshake," available on Sugar Factory's Ocean Drive menu for two months, is a blend of vanilla ice cream and Wolfe's Italian rainbow cake doughie. Before it is served, the frothy liquid is poured into a white chocolate ganache-coated mug, decorated with nonpareil-covered gummy bears and MdoughW's mini rainbow sprinkle doughies, and topped with whipped cream and a tower of rainbow doughies. Milkshakes are priced at $16 — but the number of "likes" on your social media page is priceless. For individual doughies ($6 each), find cotton candy white chocolate crunch, triple chocolate cookies and creme, and confetti fudge brownie, all available indefinitely. 1144 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-604-0323; sugarfactory.com.

Pizza Courtesy of Soul Tavern

Soul Tavern Is Open in Sunset Harbour. Sunset Harbour's long-awaited vegetarian gastropub has arrived: Soul Tavern is open for business. The eatery has been in the works since it was announced in September 2016. Everything on the menu is vegetarian, and about 80 percent is vegan — and almost anything can be made vegan. The lineup includes small plates such as mango avocado tartare ($10) and jackfruit gyoza ($10); salads; "substantials" such as yuca-encrusted tofu quiche ($18) and soulful ramen ($18); maki; an array of "soul-fired" pizzas ($16); and desserts. Libations and elixirs round out the offerings. 1801 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-925-0799; soultavern.com.

