Soul Tavern Plant-Based Gastropub Now Open in Sunset Harbour

Sunset Harbour's long-awaited vegetarian gastropub has arrived: Soul Tavern is open for business. Owner Jason Gordon describes the new spot as "where healthy meets the hang," and all revolves around a carefully curated meat-free menu.

"Soul Tavern is a plant-based gastropub with gourmet food, craft cocktails, draft beer, a robust wine list and an extensive line of proprietary Chinese herbal elixirs to address our modern day needs," he explains. "The patio and garden oasis are reflective of the importance of nature and the elements as the concept balances all five elements from the 5,000-year-old system in all of its food menu items."

The eatery has been in the works since it was first announced in September of 2016. Everything on the menu is vegetarian and around 80% is vegan — and almost anything can be made vegan.

"95% of the menu can also be made gluten free," adds Gordon. "It’s a unique mix of gourmet and healthy." The lineup includes small plates like mango avocado tartar ($10) and jackfruit gyoza ($10); salads; "substantials" like the yuca encrusted tofu quiche ($18) and soulful ramen ($18); maki; an array of "soul-fired" pizzas ($16); and desserts, too. Libations and elixirs round out the offerings.

"It’s difficult to choose two dishes to highlight but the Naughty Gnocchi and the Soulful Ramen are divine," Gordon adds. "The Naughty Gnocchi showcases cherry tomatoes, garlic, basil, chilies, shishito peppers and a mac-nut cream cloud. The Soulful Ramen features plant broth, yam noodles, mushroom, seasonal vegetables, sesame paste and a marinated organic, pasture raised egg which can be removed for vegans."

As far as the 37 different elixirs, Gordon created the formulas himself. He has a doctorate in Chinese medicine, and the creations do everything from helping people sleep to soothing muscle aches to calming mood swings.

Atmosphere was also a major focus for the team, and Gordon has previously described the vibe as "soulful, sophisticated, rustic, warm, relaxed, and inspiring."

"The food is amazing and the environment has been curated to be a retreat in an urban setting, but the hospitality is the touch point where we can really have an impact on someone’s day."

Soul Tavern. 1801 West Avenue, Miami Beach; 305-925-0799; soultavern.com. Open nightly at 6 p.m.

