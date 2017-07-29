menu

Soul Tavern Plant-Based Gastropub Now Open in Sunset Harbour

El Grito Partners to Open Lutum, With Cena's Michael Mayta Helming the Kitchen


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Soul Tavern Plant-Based Gastropub Now Open in Sunset Harbour

Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Hannah Sentenac
Pizza
Pizza
Courtesy of Soul Tavern
A A

Sunset Harbour's long-awaited vegetarian gastropub has arrived: Soul Tavern is open for business. Owner Jason Gordon describes the new spot as "where healthy meets the hang," and all revolves around a carefully curated meat-free menu.

"Soul Tavern is a plant-based gastropub with gourmet food, craft cocktails, draft beer, a robust wine list and an extensive line of proprietary Chinese herbal elixirs to address our modern day needs," he explains. "The patio and garden oasis are reflective of the importance of nature and the elements as the concept balances all five elements from the 5,000-year-old system in all of its food menu items."

Mushroom ceviche.
Mushroom ceviche.
Courtesy of Soul Tavern

Related Stories

The eatery has been in the works since it was first announced in September of 2016. Everything on the menu is vegetarian and around 80% is vegan — and almost anything can be made vegan.

"95% of the menu can also be made gluten free," adds Gordon. "It’s a unique mix of gourmet and healthy." The lineup includes small plates like mango avocado tartar ($10) and jackfruit gyoza ($10); salads; "substantials" like the yuca encrusted tofu quiche ($18) and soulful ramen ($18); maki; an array of "soul-fired" pizzas ($16); and desserts, too. Libations and elixirs round out the offerings.

"It’s difficult to choose two dishes to highlight but the Naughty Gnocchi and the Soulful Ramen are divine," Gordon adds. "The Naughty Gnocchi showcases cherry tomatoes, garlic, basil, chilies, shishito peppers and a mac-nut cream cloud. The Soulful Ramen features plant broth, yam noodles, mushroom, seasonal vegetables, sesame paste and a marinated organic, pasture raised egg which can be removed for vegans."

As far as the 37 different elixirs, Gordon created the formulas himself. He has a doctorate in Chinese medicine, and the creations do everything from helping people sleep to soothing muscle aches to calming mood swings.

Soul Tavern Plant-Based Gastropub Now Open in Sunset Harbour
Courtesy of Soul Tavern

Atmosphere was also a major focus for the team, and Gordon has previously described the vibe as "soulful, sophisticated, rustic, warm, relaxed, and inspiring."

"The food is amazing and the environment has been curated to be a retreat in an urban setting, but the hospitality is the touch point where we can really have an impact on someone’s day."

Soul Tavern. 1801 West Avenue, Miami Beach; 305-925-0799; soultavern.com. Open nightly at 6 p.m.

Hannah Sentenac
Hannah Sentenac covers veg food, drink, pop culture, travel, and animal advocacy issues. In addition to the Miami New Times, she's written for Live Happy magazine, Paste magazine, Thive magazine, and MindBodyGreen.com. Hannah is also editor-in-chief of LatestVeganNews.com.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >