Broward and Miami-Dade County U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a leading Democrat, just helped hand Donald Trump, a man too dumb to tweet the word "tap" correctly, extra powers to spy on American citizens without a warrant. She joined 54 other Democrats in voting down a measure to rein in the U.S. National Security Agency's unprecedented warrantless spying program.

To simplify things a bit, the NSA has the power to pretty much peek at any person's electronic communications with impunity. Section 702 of the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court Amendments Act (FISA) allows the NSA to vacuum up emails and other data from anyone who communicates with a person living out of the country, even if any of the people communicating are American citizens. The NSA's warrantless spying, which led to the infamous Edward Snowden leaks in 2013, began (in this form) just after the September 11 terror attacks. Congress then codified it, kinda, into law in 2008 after people complained it was an unnecessary invasion of privacy.

President Barack Obama allowed the program to continue, and now Donald Trump, a man with hot-dog fingers and a gerbil's brain, is in charge of the most powerful spying program in world history. Or to put things more accurately, the murder-hungry wolf-people that actually run Trump's administration, such as John Kelly, are in charge with no one to push back except a guy dumb enough to think Steve Doocy is a really cool guy.