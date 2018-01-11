Wasserman Schultz Votes to Extend Trump's NSA Spying Powers

Broward and Miami-Dade County U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a leading Democrat, just helped hand Donald Trump, a man too dumb to tweet the word "tap" correctly, extra powers to spy on American citizens without a warrant. She joined 54 other Democrats in voting down a measure to rein in the U.S. National Security Agency's unprecedented warrantless spying program.
To simplify things a bit, the NSA has the power to pretty much peek at any person's electronic communications with impunity. Section 702 of the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court Amendments Act (FISA) allows the NSA to vacuum up emails and other data from anyone who communicates with a person living out of the country, even if any of the people communicating are American citizens. The NSA's warrantless spying, which led to the infamous Edward Snowden leaks in 2013, began (in this form) just after the September 11 terror attacks. Congress then codified it, kinda, into law in 2008 after people complained it was an unnecessary invasion of privacy.
President Barack Obama allowed the program to continue, and now Donald Trump, a
Some people in Congress sorta seem to get this: An extremely eclectic group of bipartisan representatives, led by far-right Rep. Justin Amash but including a whole host of centrist and further-left representatives such as Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison and California Rep. Ted Lieu, proposed what's known as the "USA Rights" amendment. The bill would have reined in the NSA's spying powers somewhat, and the American Civil Liberties Union even endorsed the measure as a way to force the NSA back "in line with the Constitution." (Most notable, the amendment would have forced the NSA to obtain a warrant before spying on anyone's emails under the 702 program as just described.)
Trump is seeking to expand warrantless surveillance of communications with one end in the United States. The USA Rights Act forbids abusing this to search Americans' communications, but it's facing intense resistance. It won't pass without your help. Please call right now. https://t.co/h2hoUKz1OS— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) January 11, 2018
But today that amendment failed thanks to 55 Democrats who voted it down. A few South Florida names were on that list, including Rep. Lois Frankel — and Wasserman Schultz.
Thanks, in part, to the efforts of those 55 Democrats (a list that also includes House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Minority Whip Steny Hoyer), the overall FISA reauthorization passed through the House today. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Devin Nunes, a man who seems to do only evil, extends the FISA program for another six years, according to the New York Times.
55 Democrats voted against your constitutional rights and opposed the USA RIGHTS amendment. Had 26 voted the other way, we would have won. Among them is Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff. pic.twitter.com/7WHwPFGEIm— Daniel Schuman (@danielschuman) January 11, 2018
Wasserman Schultz's vote today is nothing short of baffling. She has spent every day since the 2016 election cycle calling Trump a tyrant and a lunatic. He has displayed the brainpower of a tortoise and hired the most bloodthirsty, psychopathic, war-hungry generals possible to run his cabinet. Yet now that Trump's administration is asking to expand its surveillance powers, Wasserman Schultz votes in line with him.
(So far, her office hasn't responded to a request for comment on the vote.)
One example of her selective outrage: Literally a month ago, Wasserman Schultz did the rounds on cable-TV news shows, claiming the Trump administration's net-
Donald Trump's FCC is trying to undermine #NetNeutrality and change the internet as we know it. We can't back down in the fight to ensure the internet remains open and free. pic.twitter.com/2QlP3jy995— D. Wasserman Schultz (@RepDWStweets) December 14, 2017
You know what else could do that? NSA spying.
Sadly, this is merely the latest in a long list of pro-Trump decisions Wasserman Schultz has made since the genius gerbil was anointed
