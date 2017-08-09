Video: Transgender Woman Kicked Out of Miami Beach Grocery Store

Cassandra Helton has shopped for years at her Normandy Isles neighborhood market, so she was shocked a few months ago when a manager abruptly demanded that she leave. Hoping it was an aberration, she went back last week — this time with her cell phone video camera ready to roll.

Sure enough, a manager again asked her to leave the shop. The man wouldn't say why Helton's business was no longer welcome, but the transgender woman says he gave a strong hint: He kept calling her "sir."

"I was shocked and bewildered," Helton says. "I've never done anything wrong. I'm always polite to the cashiers there."

Helton kept her camera rolling and refused to back down, asking the manager at Sabor Tropical Supermarket to call Miami Beach Police. The cops responded, spoke with the manager, and eventually allowed Helton to finish her shopping. Miami's LGBTQ rights organization, SAVE, later intervened and got the store's owner to apologize and promise to retrain managers there.