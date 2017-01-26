Video: Hero University of Florida Students Shame Campus Nazi
|
WUFT News via Facebook
New Times can neither confirm nor deny that we condone punching Nazis. (Wink.) But we sure as hell condone the way a group of University of Florida students acted earlier
The Nazi, clad in black with a red armband, stood paralyzed as at least 50 counter-protesters shouted "No More Nazis," "Never Again!" and "Fuck off, Nazi scum!" in the guy's face. The confrontation was captured in a live-stream from WUFT News.
The students waved anti-Nazi signs mere inches from his face — at times, the poor #triggered Nazi looked like he was seconds from tears:
The video comes a few hours after images surfaced showing Richard Spencer, the famous pro-Trump White Nationalist Pocket Square, getting punched a second time on Inauguration Day. Spencer, who famously encouraged Nazi idiots in D.C. to chant "Hail Trump!" in 2016, was publicly socked in the face last week for being an unabashed bigot, igniting a wholly unnecessary debate over whether it's cool to punch Nazis in 2016. (We're not going to tell
I know every GIF of Richard Spencer getting rocked in the face is the best one but this one might actually be the best pic.twitter.com/Nx2kswcwof— yung nugget (@mac_and_cheeks) January 23, 2017
The UF students in question managed to hold back on punching the kid today — but if these are the #triggered collegiate #snowflakes right-wingers continue to complain about online, consider us impressed.
In the immortal words of the Dead Kennedys: Nazi punks, fuck right off.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Miami, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Florida Panthers v Tampa Bay Lightning
TicketsThu., Jan. 26, 7:30pm
-
Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets
TicketsMon., Jan. 30, 7:30pm
-
Florida Panthers v Ottawa Senators
TicketsTue., Jan. 31, 7:30pm
-
Florida Panthers v Anaheim Ducks
TicketsFri., Feb. 3, 7:30pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!