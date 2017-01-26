menu

Video: Hero University of Florida Students Shame Campus Nazi


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Video: Hero University of Florida Students Shame Campus Nazi

Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 3:51 p.m.
By Jerry Iannelli
Video: Hero University of Florida Students Shame Campus NaziEXPAND
WUFT News via Facebook
A A

New Times can neither confirm nor deny that we condone punching Nazis. (Wink.) But we sure as hell condone the way a group of University of Florida students acted earlier today, after a neo-Nazi reared his shaved head at Turlington Plaza, one of the main gathering spots on UF's Gainesville campus.

The Nazi, clad in black with a red armband, stood paralyzed as at least 50 counter-protesters shouted "No More Nazis," "Never Again!" and "Fuck off, Nazi scum!" in the guy's face. The confrontation was captured in a live-stream from WUFT News.

The students waved anti-Nazi signs mere inches from his face — at times, the poor #triggered Nazi looked like he was seconds from tears:

Related Stories

The video comes a few hours after images surfaced showing Richard Spencer, the famous pro-Trump White Nationalist Pocket Square, getting punched a second time on Inauguration Day. Spencer, who famously encouraged Nazi idiots in D.C. to chant "Hail Trump!" in 2016, was publicly socked in the face last week for being an unabashed bigot, igniting a wholly unnecessary debate over whether it's cool to punch Nazis in 2016. (We're not going to tell on you if you do.)

The UF students in question managed to hold back on punching the kid today — but if these are the #triggered collegiate #snowflakes right-wingers continue to complain about online, consider us impressed.

In the immortal words of the Dead Kennedys: Nazi punks, fuck right off.

Jerry Iannelli
Jerry Iannelli is Miami New Times’ daily-news reporter. He graduated with honors from Temple University in Philadelphia, where he developed a reputation for pestering college officials until they cursed at him. He then earned his master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >