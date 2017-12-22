Hurricanes' Early Signing Results Show Local Recruits Want to Play at Miami Again

The Miami Hurricanes cleaned up during Wednesday's first-ever NCAA early signing period. While many of the names of the players who committed to wearing the orange and green next season didn't surprise, that didn't make the results any less impressive. What was most impressive, though, was the fact that the Hurricanes managed to reel in some big fish from their own backyard.

The Hurricanes once again seem to be the first option for players in the tri-county area, just like it used to be. Just like it's supposed to be. And it's all because of Mark Richt and his staff.

From St. Thomas Aquinas cornerback Al Blades Jr. to Miami Southridge star receiver Mark Pope to Orange City University five-star running back Lorenzo Lingard, the U inked commitments from top players all the way from Alabama to Ohio State. That's the clearest sign yet that Miami is back on the college football map and will soon be a force to be reckoned with.