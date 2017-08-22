Trump's EPA Cuts Will Destroy South Florida Beaches, Soil, and Rivers, Environmental Group Warns

With Environmental Protection Agency Director Scott Pruitt at the helm, the Trump administration has proposed cutting federal programs that monitor contaminant and fecal-mater levels in the Atlantic Ocean, keep tabs on phosphorous and mercury in the Everglades and Florida Keys, and clean up leaking underground tanks. Florida has the nation's highest number of leaking, corroded storage tanks that leach carcinogens like benzene into the soil.

In short: The Trump EPA budget would decimate areas like Miami-Dade County, where millions of people rely on clean air, water, and soil to prop up the tourism and real-estate industries. A report released today by the nonprofit Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) lays bare exactly how the Trump/Pruitt EPA plans to severely damage South Florida. There is everything from cutting programs that monitor ocean toxins to making it harder to clean up toxic Superfund sites. The results don't look promising.

"Hollowing out the EPA would be a disaster for Florida’s health and tourist economy," the EDF's vice president of U.S. climate and political affairs, Elizabeth B. Thompson, writes in the report. "Millions of Floridians could be at risk of exposure to dangerous or even toxic pollution in the air they breath and the water they drink. And the state’s beaches would be more vulnerable to contamination. Cleanup of toxic Superfund sites and some of the nation’s most polluted air could languish. Millions of dollars in hazardous waste cleanup costs could be shifted from polluters to taxpayers."