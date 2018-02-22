BSO Admits Stoneman Douglas Guard "Never Went In" Building During Massacre

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School had an armed and trained police guard at the school the day Nikolas Cruz killed 17 students and teachers. People have since questioned why the guard wasn't able to stop Cruz from committing the massacre. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel solved that mystery minutes ago: BSO School-Resource Officer Scot Peterson "never went in" to confront Cruz as the shooting occurred.
Israel said he suspended Peterson without pay after reviewing video footage, witness statements, and Peterson's own statement. Peterson instead retired today to avoid further discipline.
When a BSO officer is told there's an active-shooter in a building, Israel said "we go in and address the target. That's what should have been done." Instead, he said Peterson waited "about four minutes" outside as Cruz murdered 17 people. The New York Times reported yesterday that a local Coral Springs Police officer who arrived on-scene noticed Peterson taking cover outside in a stairwell.
Israel said today that Peterson was inside an office dealing with a different student when the shooting began. The massacre lasted roughly six minutes.
"He clearly knew there was a shooting?" one reporter asked.
"Clearly," Israel responded, flatly. He then said he was "devastated, sick to my stomach," when he found out how his own officer reacted that day.
In 2015, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel noted that Peterson was living in a government-supplied mobile-home on school grounds at the Atlantic Technical College in Coconut Creek. He fought back after a government audit labeled the program a waste of resources. Peterson had been a school-resource officer
Israel yesterday announced that he is outfitting BSO school-resource deputies with assault rifles from now on. Today's news is certain to stoke the nationwide gun-control debate further — while pro-gun advocates argue that a "good guy with a gun" could have stopped Cruz, it appears the professionally trained Peterson likely feared for his life and neglected to take action to stop Cruz's rampage.
This is a breaking story. This post will be updated.
