BSO Admits Stoneman Douglas Guard "Never Went In" Building During Massacre

#BREAKING #BSO school resource officer assigned to #StonemanDouglas was armed and did not enter building 12 as #NikolasCruz was inside in the process of killing 17 people @Telemundo51 pic.twitter.com/6r5uLSQ1li

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School had an armed and trained police guard at the school the day Nikolas Cruz killed 17 students and teachers. People have since questioned why the guard wasn't able to stop Cruz from committing the massacre. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel solved that mystery minutes ago: BSO School-Resource Officer Scot Peterson "never went in" to confront Cruz as the shooting occurred.

Israel said he suspended Peterson without pay after reviewing video footage, witness statements, and Peterson's own statement. Peterson instead retired today to avoid further discipline.

When a BSO officer is told there's an active-shooter in a building, Israel said "we go in and address the target. That's what should have been done." Instead, he said Peterson waited "about four minutes" outside as Cruz murdered 17 people. The New York Times reported yesterday that a local Coral Springs Police officer who arrived on-scene noticed Peterson taking cover outside in a stairwell.



Israel said today that Peterson was inside an office dealing with a different student when the shooting began. The massacre lasted roughly six minutes.