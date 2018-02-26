Cop Who Failed to Confront Parkland Shooter Says He Did Nothing Wrong

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel has clearly found one person to blame for Nikolas Cruz's shooting rampage: Scot Peterson, the armed BSO deputy who, Israel says, failed to rush in and "kill the killer" while Cruz was murdering students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High. Israel held a stunning news conference last week in which he said Peterson "never went in" to the school and stood outside for four minutes while the massacre occurred.

In response, Peterson voluntarily retired from the force after serving as a BSO school guard since the 1990s. Most people assumed his retirement was an admission of guilt — but Peterson's lawyer today released a statement to the media claiming the officer was not, in fact, a coward.

"Let there be no mistake, Mr. Peterson wishes that he could have prevented the untimely passing of the seventeen victims on that day, and his heart goes out to the families of the victims in their time of need," Peterson's lawyer, Joseph DiRuzzo, wrote. "However, the allegations that Mr. Peterson was a coward and that his performance, under the circumstances, failed to meet the standards of police officers are patently untrue."