Rapper XXXTentacion Shot Dead in Broward County

Rapper XXXTentacion, a sensational rapper whose skyrocketing career was rocked by criminal charges of domestic abuse, was shot dead in Deerfield Beach this afternoon. TMZ first reported the shooting, which was later confirmed by the Broward Sheriff's Office. Witnesses on the scene posted graphic images of the rapper motionless in the driver's seat of a BMW. BSO pronounced him dead around 5:40 p.m.

The Broward County Fire Department told TMZ that the rapper, born Jahseh Onfroy, had been rushed to a hospital. According to WPLG, the ambulance took him to Broward Health North.

A spokesperson for BSO told New Times the shooting occurred in Deerfield Beach but couldn't provide any more details. Later, in an emailed statement, police said they received a phone call reporting the shooting at 3:57 p.m. They dispatched a public information officer, who was at the shooting location (3671 N. Dixie Hwy., Deerfield Beach) by 5:30.

@xxxtentacion someone ik on sc recorded this pic.twitter.com/fXCgBTzuML — Nicolas Uribe (@Nicolas__Uribe) June 18, 2018

"There was a shooting in Deerfield. Our officers are on the scene and we're gathering information," Jonathan Fishman, a BSO spokesman, said. "We can't confirm anything else right now but will release more information soon."

In a recent statement, a BSO spokesman confirmed that just before 4 p.m. the 20-year-old victim was leaving RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, when he was approached by two armed suspects. At least one of the men fired a gun, striking the rapper. Detectives say the incident appears to have been a robbery.

At least one of the suspects fired a gun striking Onfroy. Both of the suspects fled in a dark-color SUV. Investigators say it appears to be a possible robbery. Onfroy was transported to Broward Health North where he was pronounced dead.

TMZ reports the rapper was shot after shopping for motorcycles at the Deerfield Beach dealership. He was taken to the hospital as a "Level 1" trauma patient and was comatose upon arrival. TMZ reported that the shooting was possibly a drive-by and that witnesses said a Louis Vuitton bag was taken from the rapper's car. Video shows BSO deputies responding to the scene.

According to a 911 dispatch call obtained by TMZ, the shooter, allegedly wearing a red mask, fled in a black Dodge Journey along with another suspect. Both men were reportedly wearing hoodies.

Xxxtentacion just got Rob and shot and I think he’s dead pic.twitter.com/3u52lVRhvs — IongetTied (@Ndee93) June 18, 2018

Just an hour before the shooting, the rapper stated on Instagram that he was planning a charity event in Miami this weekend.

At 6:10 p.m., the house where Onfroy lived in Parkland, about 11 miles west of the shooting, was deserted. Two Mercedes vehicles — a van and an SUV — were parked in the driveway. A knock on the palatial doors went unanswered, except for the barking of a small dog within. Ironically, the concrete walls surrounding the house offered a little protection for the rapper.

Around 6:20, an Acura SUV pulled into the driveway. Two women stepped out and walked into the house. When a reporter approached the SUV's driver, who was wearing a Confederate flag hat and a neon-yellow T-shirt, the man said, “You need to get out of here. I am going to give you about three seconds.” The reporter left.

The rapper had rocketed to stardom in the past 12 months. His single "Look at Me!" shot to the top of the Billboard charts despite his long history of domestic-abuse allegations.

Earlier this month, New Times published a long-form profile about the rapper in which he told reporter Tarpley Hitt of a complicated relationship with his mother. He also denounced feminism, arguing that its proponents wanted "empowerment" rather than "equity."

Hitt also spoke with Onfroy's former girlfriend, Geneva Ayala, who described a longterm pattern of abuse she said she had suffered at the rapper's hands.

Onfroy was recently released from prison on house arrest while he awaited charges of aggravated battery on a pregnant victim, false imprisonment, strangulation, and witness tampering.

Broward officials say the investigation is on-going. Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives Walt Foster or John Curcio at (954) 321-4210 or Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (954) 493-TIPS.

Douglas Markowitz and Tim Elfrink contributed reporting to this story.