Rachel Silverstein and Miami Waterkeeper Save Biscayne Bay From Polluters

When a tipster told Miami Waterkeeper that a leaky sewage pipe was spewing human waste right into Biscayne Bay, the environmental organization wasted no time sending a diver to investigate. Sure enough, they discovered the pipe was blasting the bay with thousands of gallons of harmful waste.

But the worst was yet to come: After finding the leak, the group's executive director, Rachel Silverstein, was appalled to learn the county had known about — and ignored — the problem for a whole year.

"Part of our organization's mission is to empower citizens to protect their own water," she says, "so I think it's particularly egregious that a citizen made this report and that they were ignored."