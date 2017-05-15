Protesters Demand Curbelo, Diaz-Balart Hold Town Halls to Explain Trumpcare Support

U.S. Reps. Carlos Curbelo (left) and Mario Diaz-Balart Photos: Denise Mendoza/Saeima via Wikimedia Commons

The GOP health-care bill, which is opposed by virtually every major health-care and hospital group in the nation and could leave 24 million Americans without insurance, snuck through the U.S. House by just four votes earlier this month. In other words, without the backing of two Miami legislators — Carlos Curbelo and Mario Diaz-Balart — it wouldn't have passed.

That's an even more striking fact when you consider that Curbelo and Diaz-Balart represent a city with the highest concentration of Obamacare users in the nation. Up to 360,000 voters in Miami could lose access to basic health care thanks to Curbelo and Diaz-Balart's votes. So the two congressmen must have a hell of a good reason for backing the bill, right?

Whatever their reasons, they apparently aren't quite good enough to actually discuss face-to-face with those constituents set to lose their insurance. Neither Curbelo nor Diaz-Balart has held a single town-hall meeting to explain their backing of the American Health Care Act (AHCA).

This afternoon, protesters from seven progressive South Florida groups will demand that Curbelo and Diaz-Balart show their faces during the next congressional recess later this month. It's the least they can do after such an inexplicable vote, organizers say.