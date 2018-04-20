Opa-locka Cop Claims He Had a Heart Attack Because Black Officer Was Promoted Over Him

Is it possible to be so angry about racial politics in the workplace that you give yourself a heart attack? A lawsuit filed this week makes that case: Opa- locka Police Officer Alexander Hernandez, a self-described "white Hispanic" male, claims he was so upset upon hearing that a "black American" officer was being promoted to major over him that the news quite literally gave him a heart attack.

"On or about September 30, 2014, Plaintiff suffered a heart attack on duty," reads the suit, filed April 11 in Miami-Dade County Court. "The heart attack occurred when a plaintiff was advised by his supervisor that Officer James Dobson (Black, American) was going to be hired as a major because Plaintiff was 'the wrong color.'"

Hernandez claims that Dobson — who is now the department's chief — was "continuously" promoted despite the fact that Hernandez had more educational and work experience. Instead, Hernandez claims, he was repeatedly demoted after taking leave to deal with his heart trouble.