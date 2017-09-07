Online Scammers Are Already Making Sketchy Hurricane Irma Fundraisers

Hurricane Irma is still a few days away from making landfall in Florida, but plenty of meteorologists are already predicting the worst. If the Category 5 storm does hit Miami directly, as some models anticipate, the damage could be astounding. One estimate says the tab could reach as high as $300 billion.
With all of that destruction, there would be plenty of need for charitable donations. But as Miami and the rest of Florida
On GoFundMe, a page purporting to be from singer Jason Derulo has set a fundraising goal of $1 million for Irma victims.
"Hey Guys it's Jason Derulo, I'm here using my platform to help raise money for Hurricane Irma," the page says. "
Another page supposedly set up from Miami Beach says it hopes to raise up to $25,000 for hurricane relief on behalf of something called the Direct Impact Fund, which is described as "an independent, registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, to deliver tax-deductible donations to support Hurricane IRMA victims." But according to state business records, no such organization exists.
While some online fundraisers are obvious scams, others are more difficult to verify. New Times emailed ten people who have created faceless accounts on GoFundMe for Hurricane Irma to ask exactly how the money would be spent and how the organizer would account for his or her expenditures. Not one of them has emailed back.
Fundraising scams have already been milking people in Texas after Hurricane Harvey; the attorney general there has warned people not to donate to unfamiliar organizations or people. The attorneys general in Michigan, Arizona, Colorado, Ohio, Kentucky, and California have issued similar warnings.
Thankfully, GoFundMe has a policy of returning donors' money if fundraising pages are shown to be fake. See a suspicious page? The site has a button you can click to report a campaign, or you can file a complaint with the Florida attorney general at 1-866-9-NO-SCAM or myfloridalegal.com.
