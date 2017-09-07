Online Scammers Are Already Making Sketchy Hurricane Irma Fundraisers

Hurricane Irma is still a few days away from making landfall in Florida, but plenty of meteorologists are already predicting the worst. If the Category 5 storm does hit Miami directly, as some models anticipate, the damage could be astounding. One estimate says the tab could reach as high as $300 billion.

With all of that destruction, there would be plenty of need for charitable donations. But as Miami and the rest of Florida braces for a hit, scammers are already positioning themselves for a piece of the pie. Over the past couple of days, hundreds of sketchy crowdfunding pages have cropped up from anonymous users hoping to cash in big on the pending disaster.

On GoFundMe, a page purporting to be from singer Jason Derulo has set a fundraising goal of $1 million for Irma victims.