North Miami Beach Mayor Booted From Office, Charged With Campaign Finance Violations

In August 2016, North Miami Beach Mayor George Vallejo weirdly posted a video on Twitter explaining he was the subject of an investigation by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office. Without getting into any details, Vallejo tweeted that "the truth will come out when the process is complete."

Twenty months later, the truth is out: Tuesday morning, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced that her office has charged the mayor with two misdemeanor counts of violating campaign finance laws. Rundle accuses Vallejo of moving money from a political committee to a personally owned company so he and his wife could use the funds for personal expenses. Vallejo, who pleaded guilty, will serve 90 days of house arrest under GPS monitoring and 18 months of probation.