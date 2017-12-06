NFL Sellouts Such as the Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins Are House Negroes

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins fails to grasp the meaning of bowing your head and raising a fist. After 26 weeks of silently protesting during "The Star-Spangled Banner" to call attention to police brutality against African-Americans, Jenkins stopped doing so this past Sunday.

He wants the bag of money NFL owners are dangling before him. The Players Coalition, which the Eagles star cofounded with former NFL wideout Anquan Boldin, signed off on a deal in which the league would donate $89 million over seven years to various charities that specialize in social justice and racial equality.

Of course, there is quid pro quo. Players must follow Jenkins' lead and stop kneeling, raising their fists, or doing anything that draws attention to black oppression before kickoff.