Miami Guard Charged With Pepper-Spraying Handcuffed Prisoner, Concocting False Report

A prison guard at Everglades Correctional Institution is facing battery and official misconduct charges after prosecutors say he pepper-sprayed a handcuffed inmate on camera for no reason. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle says that the video evidence is clear and that the guard, Colonel Patrick Riggins, also pressured co-workers to file a false report justifying the incident.

“All individuals in custody should receive proper treatment and respect,” Rundle said in a news release this morning. “The law requires it and our community demands it. The investigation into this incident continues.”

The incident occurred July 27 last year. According to Rundle's office, Riggins had ordered a group of inmates to lie on the floor in a dormitory section of the prison. All were handcuffed. But when Riggins walked past 27-year-old inmate Mazzard McMillan — who, prosecutors say, was "beginning to comply" — Riggins sprayed him in the face.