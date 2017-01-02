Miami Dolphins Play Their First Playoff Game Since 2008 Next Weekend

Michele Eve Sandberg

Hold onto your butts, South Florida — the Miami Dolphins are back in the playoffs. Put your mock drafts and your lists of available free agents away. Forget what coaches might be available this offseason. The Miami Dolphins are a handful of games away from winning the Super Bowl.

OK, that may be a little dramatic, but it's technically true. Excuse us if we get a little carried away.

The Dolphins lost 35-14 to the New England Patriots on Sunday, but the game didn't affect their postseason — we already knew that they would be participating in the playoffs for the first time since 2008 before the game.

Now we know when and where: Next Sunday at 1:05 p.m. in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

It's real, and it's going down next weekend in sub-freezing weather next weekend. Steelers. Dolphins. PLAYOFF FOOTBAAAAAALLLLLLLL.

The fact that the Dolphins will face the Steelers is quite fitting, seeing that their improbable transformation from a hapless 1-4 team into a 10-6 playoff team started with an October 16th, 30-15 win over Pittsburgh. There will be two notable differences when the teams meet this time around, however; this game will be played in what is predicted to be below twenty-degree weather, and Matt Moore will likely be under center for the Dolphins, not Ryan Tannehill, who is still nursing a knee injury.

We're on to Pittsburgh. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) January 1, 2017

Whatever the odds stacked against Miami next weekend, the fact that there is a next weekend is pretty remarkable. Less than 90 days ago, the Dolphins were being put out with the trash. They were a team full of busted draft picks, underachieving stars, and overpaid free agent pickups. Starting with that Steelers game in mid-October, though, the Dolphins became the hottest team in the NFL, and are now playing a 17th game for the first time in almost a decade.

While much of the discussion this week will about whether Ryan Tannehill can make a miraculous recovery and return to the field, Dolphins fans should be more concerned with how their team will stop the Steelers' explosive offense. The Dolphins defense finished the season slow , and ended up setting a team record for yards allowed.

For now, though, Dolphins fans get to celebrate the fact that their team is back in the playoffs, where they belong.

