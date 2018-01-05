Miami-Dade Police Have Abandoned African-American Communities

Gun-toting thugs are besieging Miami-Dade's inner-city neighborhoods, and county cops are missing in action. Since early December, more than a dozen people, including children, have been shot in unincorporated parts of Northwest Miami-Dade. Five of the victims are dead. On January 3, two others were fatally gunned down in Liberty City and Little Haiti.

According to a law enforcement source, the spike in gun violence is a direct result of the Miami-Dade Police Department putting an end to special task forces that tackle street crime. The days of the jump-out boys rounding up drug dealers, robbers, and killers are over.

The reason? Black activists did too much complaining about law-abiding citizens getting thrown in jail along with the criminals. So Miami-Dade Police's Northside District, which is responsible for enforcing the law in many of the county's predominantly African-American neighborhoods, is not finding the dope holes and is conducting fewer undercover sting operations or sweeps.

Right now it's a free-for-all, and the bad guys know it.

I called Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez for comment, but a department spokesperson didn't immediately respond. I'll add his comment if he bothers to call back.

The regular folks who aren't breaking the law are living in fear. They are terrified to call police because gang bangers kill snitches. According to my source, the top brass has made it clear they won't send officers unless they get an emergency call. It's a Mexican standoff between community activists and Perez.

What the director fails to grasp is that activists are simply trying to stop police from kicking down the wrong doors. No one wants a gun shoved into an innocent baby's face. Community leaders want the police to do their job right. Their training teaches them not to treat black people like residents of a Third-World country, and they shouldn't. But we want the killers and the drug dealers off the streets more than the police do.

Black residents of unincorporated Miami-Dade want to be able to walk their dogs at night or let their children play in the park without fear of getting shot. It's time to bring back real policing. If Perez doesn't want to let his officers do their jobs, Mayor Carlos Gimenez needs to step in. The mayor should get a police director who knows how to balance enforcing the law and protecting people's civil rights, as well as telling officers how to conduct themselves.

Maybe it's time for a new police director.

