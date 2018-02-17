Miami-Dade Mayor Quietly Vetoed a Police-Oversight Panel Yesterday

Miami's relatively small cadre of reporters spent the entire week struggling to cover a horrific school shooting in Parkland. The entire nation has been preoccupied with debates about gun control, politicians have spent most of the past few days reacting to news from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and typical news "beat" reporters have been shuffled around to cover the shooting news round-the-clock since Wednesday.

So what did Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez do while the public's mind was elsewhere? He vetoed the creation of an independent police-oversight panel that would have let civilians investigate complaints against Miami-Dade Police officers.

Miami Herald county-hall reporter Doug Hanks broke news of the veto yesterday at noon — the mayor's spokesperson, Michael Hernandez (who will soon leave his post for a cushy private gig), did not respond to a message from New Times yesterday afternoon asking why Gimenez couldn't have waited until at least next week to announce the news.