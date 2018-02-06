Miami-Dade Revives Police Oversight Panel After Cops Argue It's "Not Needed"

Miami-Dade County Police Director Juan Perez, who runs America's eighth-largest force, stood in county hall today, put his mouth in front of a microphone, and claimed with a straight face that there is "no widespread mistrust" of his department. His officers are transparent, he said, and already subject to rigorous oversight. So there was no need for the county to revive its civilian oversight board, Perez argued.

None of that was true. Which is perhaps why the commission narrowly voted 7-5 today to reconvene the panel and provide it with at least $300,000 in local funding this year and $750,000 in future years. In light of the board's conservative leanings, the vote came as something of a shock — but Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, who seems actively opposed to good ideas, has hinted he might veto the measure anyway.

The vote came over the strenuous objections of the police director, who told the commission that his "personal view" was that an independent oversight board was "not needed" in his department because "we already have oversight within our agency and by others from outside our agency."