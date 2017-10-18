After Harassing Woman, Miami Cop Union President Javier Ortiz Promoted to Captain

Lt. Javier Ortiz, the head of Miami's police union, was briefly removed from the street earlier this year after he harassed a woman, doxxed her, posted her private phone number online, and earned himself a temporary restraining order that landed him on desk duty and stripped him of his gun. Despite facing next to zero accountability for years of use-of-force lawsuits, allegations of improperly written police reports, and regular racist and Islamophobic bile posted on his social-media accounts, it seemed as if the restraining order might finally force Ortiz out of an MPD uniform earlier this year.

Instead, he didn't just get his job back — at a 10 a.m. ceremony at the James L. Knight Center downtown today, Ortiz will be promoted from lieutenant to captain.

"Big promotion ceremony tomorrow," police Spokesperson Esther Farmer tweeted yesterday. "Congrats to all our superstars." Fellow spokesperson Yelitza Cedano, who herself is getting promoted to lieutenant today, tweeted out a list of every officer who earned extra honors today. Ortiz is the only lieutenant who made the jump up to captain.