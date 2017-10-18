 


Javier Ortiz during an arrest in Coconut Grove in 2010.
Photo by Bill Cooke
Photo by Bill Cooke

After Harassing Woman, Miami Cop Union President Javier Ortiz Promoted to Captain

Jerry Iannelli | October 18, 2017 | 8:00am
Lt. Javier Ortiz, the head of Miami's police union, was briefly removed from the street earlier this year after he harassed a woman, doxxed her, posted her private phone number online, and earned himself a temporary restraining order that landed him on desk duty and stripped him of his gun. Despite facing next to zero accountability for years of use-of-force lawsuits, allegations of improperly written police reports, and regular racist and Islamophobic bile posted on his social-media accounts, it seemed as if the restraining order might finally force Ortiz out of an MPD uniform earlier this year.

Instead, he didn't just get his job back — at a 10 a.m. ceremony at the James L. Knight Center downtown today, Ortiz will be promoted from lieutenant to captain.

"Big promotion ceremony tomorrow," police Spokesperson Esther Farmer tweeted yesterday. "Congrats to all our superstars." Fellow spokesperson Yelitza Cedano, who herself is getting promoted to lieutenant today, tweeted out a list of every officer who earned extra honors today. Ortiz is the only lieutenant who made the jump up to captain.

MPD Chief Rodolfo Llanes did not respond to a message from New Times asking why he's signed off on promoting most "controversial" cop in all of Dade County. But Ortiz's promotion is simply a sign that the most rudimentary, base-level police-accountability protocols in place at MPD don't work at all. Ortiz garners so much bad press that a many cops in his own union are sick of his conduct; anonymous police forums like LEO Affairs are full of complaints about Ortiz, while other officers have anonymously complained to New Times over the years about how he paints the force in the media.

In 2015, the Miami Community Police Benevolent Association, the city's oldest black police organization, accused Ortiz of racism. Ortiz yelled at his own superior, Assistant Chief Anita Najiy, a black woman, after she failed to put her hand over her heart during the Pledge of Allegiance — Ortiz demanded she be fired and circulated a letter about a "rumor" that she was Muslim. The MCPBA called his comments "hateful" and "racism cloaked in patriotism."

Ortiz has honestly had his hands in so much funny-business — from writing allegedly incorrect police reports, to insulting dead children, to storming city hall and terrifying commissioners, to blaming immigrants for causing crime, to calling Islam a "religion that enslaves and allows the beating of women"  — that New Times compiled a 12-part list of his "greatest hits" in March and somehow didn't have the space to cover every shady thing he's gotten up to over the years. The fact that publicly harassing a random woman who'd had the gall to criticize cops didn't cost him his job is astounding.

Ortiz also doesn't really seem to like public health all that much — he openly hates the city's needle-exchange program, which gives heroin addicts clean needles to prevent the spread of HIV and hepatitis.

As a union president, one of his major goals has been to fight against basic departmental oversight: He has fought to strip the city's Civilian Investigative Panel, a citizen-led watchdog agency that Ortiz's Fraternal Order of Police has basically browbeaten into being toothless. But Ortiz's promotion technically is only supposed to stem from his on-duty work.

The promotion debatably reflects more on Llanes, the current chief, than it actually does on Ortiz. Llanes technically "retired" in October 2016, but has stayed on as chief and is currently collecting both his salary and pension at the same time in a move informally known as "double-dipping." The move technically does not cost the city any extra money, but it does saddle Miami with a lame-duck chief who appears unconcerned with holding Ortiz accountable. A U.S. Department of Justice civil-rights investigation into the department only ended in 2016. Promoting Ortiz does not signal to anyone that the department is changing course.

The chief recently signed an extension through the end of March — within those next five months, he needs to explain to the public why he's promoting Ortiz instead of giving him the boot.

 
Jerry Iannelli is Miami New Times’ daily-news reporter. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned his master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

