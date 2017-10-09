Woman Shot and Killed By Cops Near Ocean Drive Was 22-Year-Old Honor Student

After Miami Beach Police fired 116 bullets at 20-year-old Raymond Herisse's car on Memorial Day in 2011 and hit four innocent bystanders, the department banned cops from shooting into moving cars. Departments all over the country discourage the practice, since killing a driver can turn a car into a multi-ton battering ram aimed at innocent people. But in May, Miami Beach Police Chief Dan Oates added a loophole allowing his cops to shoot at cars if they were aimed at crowds, a move the chief said was designed to stop acts of terror.

But in the first case apparently using that loophole, MBPD cops shot and killed a 22-year-old honor student and community mentor named Cariann Denise Hithon. Details from the shooting are still beginning to emerge, but officers claim they were forced to shoot Hithon last night after she hit officer David Cajuso on Ocean Drive and sent him flying onto the pavement with her car.

Miami-Dade County Police are currently investigating the shooting. They have not yet released the name of the officer who fired his or her gun, but they confirmed that Hithon was killed in the shooting. MDPD said Hithon's birthday was last Thursday, October 5, and her father confirmed to NBC 6 that Hithon was in South Beach to celebrate turning 22.

So how did Hithon's birthday celebration turn into a fatal encounter with police? The details are still hazy, but police say Hithon was driving erratically at 6:15 p.m. last night when she crashed her black BMW into a car on 12th Street and Ocean Drive. Hithon then fled westbound away from the accident, police say, then blew through a red light and nailed a second car on Lincoln Drive and drove off again, in what Oates called an "apparent attempt to flee the scene."

This time, MBPD says a cop was standing in the way — and police say she hit the officer too, tossing him into the air and back down onto the asphalt. He was carried away in a stretcher but did not suffer serious injuries.

.@MBPDChiefOates provides update on officer involved shooting near 12 Street/Washington Avenue. https://t.co/Lc3avkTMZ2 — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) October 9, 2017

Police claim one officer was forced to shoot Hithon to prevent her from hitting other innocent people. But mortally wounding her clearly did not stop her car. Photos show that her BMW ended up slamming into a parked white SUV, smashing up the front of the car. Police confirmed a second, unnamed person was sitting in the passenger's seat.

An NBC 6 reporter snapped a photo of the damage: The front of Hithon's BMW was smashed to smithereens. The photograph doesn't show where the bullet pierced the car. A witness told CBS Miami that after the car hit Cajuso, the other officers fired "five or six" shots at the BMW.

"And then the car lost control," the witness said.

Hithon's background suggests the last few hours of her life were anything but ordinary for her. For a 22-year-old student, Hithon was accomplished — after growing up in Bowie, Maryland, she graduated from the private St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C. in 2013. (Even as a high-school junior, she took a keen interest in county governmental affairs, according to documents her home county posted online.)

Her LinkedIn page said she had been pursuing a degree in political science and government from Hampton University, a historically black university in Virginia. Her LinkedIn page says she recently transferred to Temple University in Philadelphia — Temple's college directory lists her as a "liberal arts" student at the school. She also participated in a "Sister to Sister" mentorship program for children from 2013 until this year. She took part in a two-year leadership-skills fellowship run through the University of California educational system.

In 2014, she listed her "career goals" as obtaining a PhD in political science and becoming a criminal defense attorney.

Her father, Cary Hithon, is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and spent 26 years in the Navy, including overseeing two command-at-sea tours, according to his own LinkedIn page. He now runs a business in Maryland that helps take care of the elderly.

Storekeeper told me she dashed into a fitting room for cover when she heard cops shooting a driver outside her shop #MiamiBeach @NBC6 pic.twitter.com/fPFibZtzwV — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) October 9, 2017

So far, few images have trickled out of Miami Beach in the day since the shooting occurred. MDPD will head up the investigation into why exactly an officer ended up shooting Hithon.

"It's under investigation why he opened fire," Oates told reporters last night.

