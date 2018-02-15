Marco Rubio, an NRA Stooge, Needs to STFU About Parkland

Parents were reunited with their children after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Marco Rubio was still in his first year as a senator when a madman with an assault rifle murdered 20 schoolchildren and six teachers at Sandy Hook Elementary. After the Miami Herald pressed him for a response, he said he hoped to "take a break from the politics of shooting for a few days to mourn."

Maybe he did mourn, but the idea that he ever took a break from the "politics of shooting" was a lie. When you've relied as much as Rubio on NRA cash to stay in power, the politics of shooting is your day job. And Rubio has never failed to deliver for an organization that opposes any move toward saner gun laws.

Now 17 high-school kids and teachers are dead in Rubio's backyard. And the man who has taken more than any other Florida politico from the NRA — $3.3 million as of this past October — still doesn't want to talk about what he's going to do about it. That's because he's going to do jack fucking nothing, which is exactly what the NRA pays for him to do.