Miami Beach Police Arrest Man for Making Parody Police Twitter Account

A few months ago, Miami Beach Police Spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez joked over the phone with a New Times reporter that someone had made a parody Twitter account pretending to be him. At the time, the page seemed like a gag.

Today, it's not so funny, at least for the page's creator. Miami Beach Police officers say they have arrested the impersonator, Ernesto Orsetti. In a move that is certain to raise First Amendment and electronic-rights concerns, the department is charging Orsetti under a law that makes it illegal to "impersonate a cop."