King-Tide Floodwater in Miami Beach Might Be Full of Human Waste

Floods like this have become much more common in South Beach since 2006, UM researchers have found. photo by Maxstrz via Flickr CC

As a historic super moon glows over Miami Beach this week, record-breaking King Tides boosted by sea level rise are swamping the barrier island. In what's become an October tradition, residents have to wade through pools of deep standing water on sidewalks and parking lots to go about their daily lives.

Those rising floods are damaging cars and negatively impacting businesses — but what if that water is also a major health hazard?

The fact is, those rising tidal flood waters have never been tested for pollutants. The city insists the water isn't dangerous to people, but some scientists say the flooded streets could be full of human waste leeched through aging sewer systems.

"Whatever you do, don’t come into contact with the floodwaters,” says FIU hydrologist Henry Briceño, who studied water pumped out of the city streets and back into Biscayne Bay.

Briceño's study, which was published in February, found unacceptably high levels of human waste in the floodwaters being pumped back into the bay by a new $400 million anti-flooding system that's still being installed around Miami Beach. NOAA's researchers found highly elevated levels of nutrients, hydrocarbons, and bacteria in the untreated stormwater; those pollutants can lead to algae blooms and kill marine life.

Are those same pollutants swimming around in the stormwater sitting on city streets this week? Briceño suspects they are.

“What happens is that the soil under Miami is very porous, and the sewer system is not very good, so any kind of pollutant goes into this lens of fresh water that floats atop the salt water. When the tides rise, that dirty fresh water comes up and fills the streets,” he says.

But Miami Beach officials push back hard against that idea. Mayor Philip Levine attacked NOAA's study about wastewater going into the bay, calling it "sloppy science."

Roy Coley, Miami Beach's infrastructure director, says there's no way the city's sewers could be leaking human waste into the king tide waters filling city streets this week.

“Most of the system works under negative pressure and is actually underwater at high tide anyway, so the problem we have is with liquid actually getting into the sewer system, not out of it,” he says.

Human waste or not, the city does agree with Briceño on one point: It's not a good idea to come in contact with king tide water if you can help it. Miami Beach has put out numerous warnings every year to its residents about the safety of the floodwaters.

“All stormwater carries pollutants," says Margarita Wells, the city's environmental resource manager. "We try to communicate that to our residents through social media and email, but the real solution is clearing it out of the public rights of way before before there’s any kind of negative health effect.”

This year's King Tides are expected to peak today and tomorrow as the moon makes its closest approach to earth since 1948. Waters have swamped sidewalks and parks, with one visitor even snapping a pic of an octopus in a parking garage:

This octopus in Miami Beach today at high tide...pic.twitter.com/9zguI3J38y — Amanda Caceres (@amanda____panda) November 14, 2016

But nuisance sunny day flooding isn't just limited to king tides; by 2030, thanks to climate change, scientists expect such floods to hit Miami Beach more 50 times a year.

