Judge Steve Leifman Fights to Treat Instead of Jail Mentally Ill Miamians

It's easy to mistake Steve Leifman for a psychiatrist. He'll happily rattle off statistics about the incidence of schizophrenia in Miami-Dade County, quote a recent Journal of the American Medical Association article, or digress at length about the effects of childhood emotional trauma.

Leifman is actually a criminal court judge in Miami-Dade County's 11th Circuit, but he rarely talks about locking people up. Instead, he believes his job is diverting as many people as possible away from jail and into treatment.

"What we do now is the definition of insanity," he says one afternoon, noting that Miami contains America's highest population of mentally ill people and that the city's prison system is far and away its largest provider of mental-health care.