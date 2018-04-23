Video: Miami-Dade Police Repeatedly Taser Man on American Airlines Flight at MIA

As fellow passengers record on their cell phones, a young man with a waxed mustache struggles with three Miami-Dade Police officers on an American Airlines plane sitting on the tarmac at Miami International Airport.

"What is the reason why you are removing me from this plane?" he demands, pulling at the officers trying to put handcuffs on him.

"You just assaulted a lady, for one," another passenger said. "You're a racist, for two."