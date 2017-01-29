Here Are the Steps to Recall a Miami-Dade Mayor, in Case Anyone Wants Them

Miami-Dade County Office of the Mayor

To initiate a recall vote in Miami-Dade County, one must first send a proposal to the county clerk, who must, according to county law, make sure your legal petition is up to snuff, legally speaking. You're free to try and recall any elected official in Miami, from the county property appraiser, to anyone on the County Commission, to — oh, just for the sake of argument — the county mayor himself.

The County Commission will then hold a public hearing on your proposal at the commission's next public meeting. It will behoove you to call the members of the county's highest governing body to try and convert them to your cause, whatever it might be.

From there, it's up to you to start canvassing for signatures: More than 4 percent of the county's registered voters will need to sign off on the measure to ensure the idea comes up for a full, public vote. You'll have 120 days to gather all your signatures — you'll need to ensure the signatures don't come too heavily from one district, and that each one is notarized.

From there, you then need to truck all that paperwork back to the County Supervisor of Elections — from there, the County Commission must, according to Miami-Dade law, order the Supervisor to start counting your petitions to ensure they've all been filled out properly.

Be on the lookout for some political ratfucking trickery here: After a labor-funded group of organizers delivered tens of thousands of petitions last summer to reform the city's broken campaign-finance system, the board magically decided it didn't need to count them. This then sparked a lawsuit.

If the county says you brought in enough valid signatures, congrats! The public will then vote on whether to replace the milquetoast county mayor within the next 45 to 90 days. But we don't suggest ending the fight there: Whatever mayor you recalled will certainly put up a fight, and try and claim he didn't, say, capitulate to the whims of a racist American president, for example. It will take a large-scale public-relations campaign to win your fight.

We have no idea what compelled us to post these rules online today. Three cheers for civic pride!

