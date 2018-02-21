Gubernatorial Candidate Phil Levine Drops Ad Demanding Assault Rifle Ban

Give Philip Levine this: He knows how to grab the pressing issue of the day and run with it for maximum media exposure. As Miami Beach's mayor, Levine leveraged his office on the sea-level rise threatened barrier island to become an international voice for climate change, appearing regularly on CNN, chatting up Al Gore at events and even nabbing a cameo in Leonardo DiCaprio's documentary.

Now that he's aiming for the Democratic nomination for governor, Levine has jumped hard into the post-Parkland gun control debate with a new 30-second ad with an unambiguous stance: Levine says as governor he'd fight for a permanent ban on assault weapons like the AR-15 Nikolas Cruz used to murder 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High last week.

"The tragedy at Stoneman Douglas High is a wake-up call," Levine says in the ad. "We need reasonable gun regulation, better background checks, and a permanent ban on assault rifles. If the legislature won't do it, we will."