Florida Passes Minimal Gun-Safety Measures, But Scott's Gun Record Still Sucks

In National Rifle Association-dominated Florida, the extremely modest gun-control measures the Florida legislature just passed apparently count as revolutionary. The state legislature just voted to send a bill to Gov. Rick Scott's desk that raises the minimum gun-buying age from 18 to 21, and institutes a three-day waiting-period for gun purchases. The bill, HB 7026, also allocates more than $100 million in new mental-health funding for Florida schools. These are good changes, no doubt, and ones that the overwhelming majority of Florida's Democrats and Republicans supported.

After more than 7 hours of emotional testimony about the post-Parkland gun bill, lawmakers overwhelmingly pass this bill on a bipartisan vote. There was no debate or questions Normalcy settles back in https://t.co/FQJUc6lKXu

But they are also little more than Band-Aids on the state's dueling gun-violence and mental-health-funding woes, and some of the other provisions — like arming "non-teaching" school employees such as librarians and lunch aides — may wind up hurting more than they help. The ordeal has also somehow rehabilitated the image of Scott, a cruel and callous man who managed in a few short weeks to make everyone forget that he fought against gun-control measures at nearly every turn during his two terms running the Gunshine State — including after the Pulse Nightclub massacre in 2016 and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shooting in 2017.

Both the local and national press have heaped shovelfuls of praise on Scott after Parkland, expressing awe that Scott would risk the wrath of Florida's steel-willed NRA lobbyist Marion Hammer and push for some basic gun-safety regulations. Scott might deserve some praise for this, if not for the fact that he's clearly attempting to save face in the lead-up to a contentious 2018 run for Senate against Democrat and human bank-teller's-note Bill Nelson. In what will almost certainly be a Democratic "wave" election fueled by anti-Trump hatred, Scott simply couldn't afford a round of press in 2018 labeling him a friend of school-shooters and child-killers.

But that's what he is, and it would behoove both the press and Florida voters to keep that in mind. Scott's steadfast refusal to even consider basic gun regulations like three-day waiting periods, which can help curb domestic-violence attacks and other "crimes of passion," helped Florida remain a place where people like Omar Mateen and Nikolas Cruz can buy assault rifles legally and blow holes in unsuspecting clubgoers, LGBTQ people, travelers, or students at a moment's notice.

Two days after the Stoneman Douglas shooting, the Orlando Weekly published a depressing timeline of Scott's record on gun-violence: Among other items, Scott in 2011 signed a bill prohibiting local municipalities from enacting their own gun-control laws; signed the controversial "Docs vs. Glocks" bill the same year that prevented doctors from talking about gun-violence with patients (the bill was later overturned); came out against universal background checks in 2013; repeatedly cut the cost of concealed weapons permits; signed a bill letting people carry concealed weapons without permits during emergency evacuations; and signed yet another bill making it easier for people to shoot others and then claim they were "standing their ground."

The Florida Bulldog also reported that Scott even violated U.S. sanctions against Russia in order to offer tax-breaks to the Russian manufacturer of the Kalashnikov (AK-47) assault rifle. Scott wanted to bring a Kalashnikov factory to South Florida.

Plus, when it comes to mental-health care, Scott has railed against increasing access to health care during his time in office — he infamously refused to expand Medicaid under Obamacare and then became one of America's loudest voices fighting to repeal the Affordable Care Act entirely.

Despite all this, a recent Quinnipiac Poll showed that Scott's approval rating hit an all-time high after Parkland.

Here is how members of the House voted on the gun bill. Most Democrats from South Florida voted against, believing it did not go far enough. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/Pwg1xIyxaE — Jim DeFede (@DeFede) March 8, 2018

And, while restricting gun-law in some cases, HB 7026 loosens it in others. Under the law, "non-teaching" school employees can now apply to carry guns near children — despite the fact that the Tampa Bay Times today released a long list of disciplinary complaints showing that some of these very same school employees have a habit of threatening to harm children.



Scott has not yet said whether he'll sign the bill — he has said in the past said that he's opposed to arming school personnel, but says he'll consult with families of Parkland victims before making a choice.

