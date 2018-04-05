Florida Federal Prison Bans Families From Mailing Books, Greeting Cards

While they're locked up, inmates rely on books and letters to learn new skills and to keep in contact with their families and the outside world. But administrators in charge of Florida's Coleman Federal Correction Complex have suddenly banned prisoners from receiving books, greeting cards, and letters written in crayon or marker, according to internal memos first obtained by the Families Against Mandatory Minimums. The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida tells New Times it's investigating how to fight the move.

According to the memos, Coleman Warden R.C. Cheetham said the changes would take effect on May 14 at the Central Florida compound. While he doesn't specify why the changes are being made, at least one seems to be profit-driven — Cheetham says inmates will now only be allowed to buy books from internal prison suppliers with a 30 percent tax on top.

"Effective Monday, May 14, 2018, books from a publisher, book club, bookstore, or friends and family will no longer be accepted through the mail," Cheetham's memo reads. "Books will be rejected by mailroom staff and returned to sender."

In a separate memo the next day, he bluntly wrote that "all 'homemade' and commercial greeting cards will be rejected." He added that inmate letters written on nonwhite paper, card-stock, or with crayon or marker (the sorts of writing implements that children use) will also be returned. As of May 14, envelopes from lawyers will be photocopied and given to inmates, too.

"You will not get to keep the original envelope," the memo reads. Spokespeople for the Bureau of Prisons did not immediately respond to a message from New Times.

Coleman federal prison in #FL has banned all books sent to prisoners from friends and families. Books must be ordered through the prison at a 30% markup plus shipping. This is outrageous. https://t.co/f75Xoglrlk #thread #BOPsoPetty pic.twitter.com/3givKXOc0L — FAMM Foundation (@FAMMFoundation) April 4, 2018

The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida says the plan is backwards, harmful, and cruel.

"As we all know, 83 percent of folks who are incarcerated end up returning back into society," says Melba Pearson, the ACLU of Florida's deputy director. "So the question now is, 'What kind of neighbor to do you want?' Someone who has a connection with an outside world, who's been reading and educating themselves and spending time improving themselves? Someone will be better positioned to get a job if they read, and if someone is very intent on reading and focused on those kind of educational activities, he or she is less likely to be fighting or engaging in other behaviors that are dangerous to others who are incarcerated."

While it's technically possible outside books, letters, or cards could contain contraband or drugs, she says prison guards already thoroughly search each piece of mail in order to prevent illegal items from getting inside a prison. Banning those letters, she said, just further cuts an inmate off from outside society and helps guarantee that a person will be lost when they return back into civilian life.

"And the fact that they're adding a 30 percent tax when they forcing you to buy books through the prison, that's simply the prison system trying to get money from inmates any way they can," she added.

Earlier this year, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision instituted a similar, state-wide rule that forced inmates to buy or receive books from only a small handful of pre-approved book sellers. The so-called "package ban" also applied to fresh food, clothing, and some other household items. After numerous activists and inmates denounced the measures as cruel, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo reversed his state's decision.

Families have the right to provide additional reading material and children’s art to their loved ones in prison and should not bear the additional markup in costs. It's that simple. #BOPsoPetty #thread #FlaPol — FAMM Foundation (@FAMMFoundation) April 4, 2018

Families Against Mandatory Minimums argues that the changes are a travesty that do nothing to improve prisoner or civilian safety.

"Educational opportunities are already few and far between for prisoners, so it is critically important that prisoners have easy access to books," FAMM wrote, adding in another post: "If our leaders care about families, they should stop proposing and passing these petty and cruel rules."

